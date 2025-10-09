Genetics and the Silver Screen

How medical dramas shape the way we think about genomicsMedical dramas have been a staple of television for decades, from iconic primetime hits like Grey’s Anatomy and HOUSE, to newer favorites like The Pitt. It’s easy to get swept up in the high-stakes surgeries, love triangles, and melodramatoc monologues– but when it comes to the science, a second opinion might be in order.In this episode, host Dr. Kaylee Byers sets out to investigate how these kinds of TV shows shape our perceptions of science. First up, Watson script consultant Dr. Krysta Coyle breaks down some of the biggest genomic missteps medical dramas make, and dishes on what it’s like to be the science voice on set. Then, Ayden Eilmus, a bioethicist and medical drama scholar, explores the evolution of genetics on TV, from problematic eugenics-era storylines to the more complex and ethically rich portrayals we see today.Hit "play" to uncover how our guilty-pleasure binge watches can have a bigger impact than just entertainment.Click here for tickets and more information about the Nice Genes! Live podcast event on Tuesday December 2nd, 2025.Resources1. Eugenics and genetic screening in television medical dramas- BMJ Journals2. Genetics in Television Medical Dramas- J Lit Sci3. How Accurate Are Medical TV Shows?- Cleveland Clinic4. Eugenics: Its Origin and Development (1883 - Present)- National Human Genome Research Institute 5. Watson Episode 12 recap: Bioengineered chaos, betrayal, and Moriarty’s return- Soap Central6. Private Practice (2007, S1E6)7. Chicago Hope S5E128. Grey's Anatomy, (2015, S11E10)