How medical dramas shape the way we think about genomicsMedical dramas have been a staple of television for decades, from iconic primetime hits like Grey's Anatomy and HOUSE, to newer favorites like The Pitt. It's easy to get swept up in the high-stakes surgeries, love triangles, and melodramatoc monologues– but when it comes to the science, a second opinion might be in order.In this episode, host Dr. Kaylee Byers sets out to investigate how these kinds of TV shows shape our perceptions of science. First up, Watson script consultant Dr. Krysta Coyle breaks down some of the biggest genomic missteps medical dramas make, and dishes on what it's like to be the science voice on set. Then, Ayden Eilmus, a bioethicist and medical drama scholar, explores the evolution of genetics on TV, from problematic eugenics-era storylines to the more complex and ethically rich portrayals we see today.Hit "play" to uncover how our guilty-pleasure binge watches can have a bigger impact than just entertainment.Resources1. Eugenics and genetic screening in television medical dramas- BMJ Journals2. Genetics in Television Medical Dramas- J Lit Sci3. How Accurate Are Medical TV Shows?- Cleveland Clinic4. Eugenics: Its Origin and Development (1883 - Present)- National Human Genome Research Institute 5. Watson Episode 12 recap: Bioengineered chaos, betrayal, and Moriarty's return- Soap Central6. Private Practice (2007, S1E6)7. Chicago Hope S5E128. Grey's Anatomy, (2015, S11E10)
31:57
31:57
Babies and Breakthroughs
How new genomic approaches are helping diagnose and treat our tiniest patientsWelcoming a new baby brings boundless love, joy, and the usual sleepless nights of early parenthood. But in the NICU, when a newborn is unexpectedly sick, it's the uncertainty that keep parents awake.In this episode, our investigation takes us inside the neonatal intensive care unit, where genomic tools are mapping medical mysteries in record time. You'll hear the remarkable story of "Baby KJ," the first newborn to receive a personalized CRISPR treatment; insights from pediatric geneticist Dr. Tara Wenger on how new approaches to testing are changing care; and the story of Meredith Thomas– a mother whose fight for answers helped uncover a diagnosis that saved her daughter's life.From faster diagnoses to fairer care, join Dr. Kaylee Byers to learn how these genomic breakthroughs are redefining what's possible for newborns and their families.Resources1. World's First Patient Treated with Personalized CRISPR Gene Editing Therapy at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia2. SeqFirst: Building equity access to a precise genetic diagnosis in critically ill newborns- The American Journal of Human Genetics3. Implementation of First-Line Rapid Genome Sequencing in Non–Critical Care Pediatric Wards- The Journal of Pediatrics4. Genetic Non-Discrimination Act- The Government of Canada
31:03
31:03
Poo Dunnit
How wastewater surveillance is tracking diseases outbreaksWhen you flush your toilet, where does the waste go? Down the pipes, through the sewers, and into a… lab? That's right, hidden in our collective waste is a archive of genomic clues revealing our health, habits, and maybe even happiness levels.In this episode, host Dr. Kaylee Byers teams up with Dr. Jess Steier from the Unbiased Science podcast as they dive into the world of wastewater surveillance. Along the way, they enlist a seasoned "poo detective," Dr. Natalie Prystajecky, who wades through some wastewater 101, and how sewage can tip us off to disease outbreaks before symptoms even start. Then, Dr. Yemisi Bokinni brings the investigation to the not-so-small town of Makoko, Nigeria, where a new genome sequencing lab is chasing an old culprit: polio.From your neighbourhood sewers to global health and future pandemics, we're using genomics to identify poo dunnit.Resources1. Wastewater Surveillance– BC Centre for Disease Control2. Wastewater surveillance tells a quiet story of polio's return– BMJ3. Nigeria's polio battleground'– Nature4. Makoko: 'Venice of Lagos'– SmartCities Dive
31:50
31:50
Welcome to ‘Nice Genes!’ Season 5
Every mystery leaves a trail of clues. Fingerprints, call logs, maybe some tire tracks… or, of course, DNA. And when it comes to mysteries about our health, there are no shortages of leads to chase.This season, join host, Dr. –or Detective– Kaylee Byers and the Nice Genes! CSI unit as we investigate the genomic breadcrumbs shaping the way we age, treat diseases– and even watch TV. We'll uncover how "poo water" can tip us off to pandemics before they spread, to why some of the fittest athletes suddenly collapse on the field. And if you thought you smelled a "rat," well, you'd be correct. Because we'll also learn how our rodent sidekicks are helping us sniff out the world's deadliest infectious disease.Explore these cases and more in Nice Genes! season 5: "DNA Detectives"– resolving the genetic riddles behind our health, one story at a time.
2:03
2:03
Spaced Out!
Houston, we have… a microbe? A mysterious bacterial species has shown up aboard China's Tiangong Space Station, and Dr. Kaylee Byers and Sarah Lando are hopping into the Nice Genes! mothership to investigate. Where did this intriguing new organism come from? Did it evolve in orbit? And what does it mean for the future of space travel?Resources1. New Bacteria Have Been Discovered on a Chinese Space Station - WIRED2. New space-adapted bacteria discovered on China's space station - CBC3. Unknown strain of bacteria found on China's Tiangong Space Station - Live Science4. Niallia tiangongensis sp. nov., isolated from the China Space Station - International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Biology
From healthcare and biotechnology to forests and fisheries, the evolving study of genomics is leading to some of the most exciting and world-changing discoveries in science and medicine. Like – did you know that your individual genomic signature can help determine the healthcare treatment you receive? Or that mapping the genomes of trees can inform forest management?
But while the study of genomics holds great promise for the health of people, animals, and the environment, it also confronts us with big questions: How do we study genetic patterns in a way that respects sensitive genetic information, history, and equity? How do we use the power of genomic research to fight climate change? Save the salmon?
Join Dr. Kaylee Byers – a self-described “rat detective” and science communicator as she guides you through fascinating conversations about the what, the why, and the how of genomics.