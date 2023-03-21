The podcast where new, emerging, and diverse voices in foreign policy and national security discuss the issues of today and tomorrow.
Russian Politics and the War in Ukraine with Aaron Schwartzbaum
This week Zoe and Natalya are joined by Aaron Schwartzbaum, a 2023 Templeton Fellow with the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute to discuss Kremlinology, Great Power competition, and the war in Ukraine. Aaron currently hosts FPRI's Bear Market Brief, The Continent, and Report in Short podcasts.
6/13/2023
45:48
Deepfakes and Generative AI with Ben Colman
This week Zoe and Natalya are joined by CEO of Reality Defender Ben Colman, to discuss the power of synthetic media and the risks it poses to geopolitics and democracy. They discuss a recent deepfake of an attack at the Pentagon, as well as potential regulatory solutions.
5/30/2023
49:35
Platforms, Progress and Storytelling
This week Zoe is joined by new co-host Natalya Thakur to discuss activism, social media, and Iran with technologist Sameera. Sameera also discussed her work-in-progress novel and how storytelling is a powerful form of cross-cultural exchange.
5/17/2023
41:20
Defeating the Dictators with Charles Dunst
This week Grant and Zoe talk with Charles Dunst about his new book "Defeating The Dictators: How Democracy Can Prevail In The Age Of The Strongman". Can democracies actually learn something from dictators? Are people more interested in economic well being or social ax-grinding? Find out during this exciting conversation.
In our final segment Charles recommends The Cairo Trilogy: Palace Walk, Palace of Desire, Sugar Street, Grant rants about the breakability of stress balls, and Zoe discusses the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
3/21/2023
48:22
Video Games and Foreign Policy with Bonner Price
Next in Foreign Policy is doing a mini-series on culture and foreign policy. In the final episode of the mini-series, Grant and Zoe talk with Bonner Price about Video Games and how they interact with foreign policy.
In the final segment, Zoe talks about TiTANiQUE and Grant rants against ticket fees.
Hosted by Grant Haver and Zoe Weinberg and produced in cooperation with Foreign Policy for America's NextGen Initiative.