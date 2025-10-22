Of Deals and Devils: "The Devil and Tom Walker" by Washington Irving
This episode tells the story, "The Devil and Tom Walker," by Washington Irving. The tale recounts the story of Tom Walker, a miserly man who wanders into a gloomy forrest, where the Devil himself offers him a dark deal.
The Old Cause: "The Gray Champion" by Nathanael Hawthorne
This episode tells the story, "The Gray Champion," by Nathanael Hawthorne. The tale investigates the spirit of a people that animates itself in desperate times, for a righteous cause. After the story is finished, we pause to take stock of the lessons that we have learned from the various stories and characters so far in season 1.
The Spirit and the Shadow: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" part 2
This episode is part 2 of 2 and begins the terrifying story of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The story has been lightly modernized from Washington Irving's original legend.
Glimmers and Warnings: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, part 1
This episode is part 1 of 2 and begins the terrifying story of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The story has been lightly modernized from Washington Irving's original legend.
When the World Moved On: Rip Van Winkle, part 2
This episode is part 2 of 2 and begins the haunting tale of Rip Van Winkle. The story has been lightly modernized from Washington Irving's original legend.
New American Mythos retells the legends, folktales, and myths that shaped the American soul, weaving rich narration with reflective Christian commentary on identity, memory, and moral imagination. Gather ’round the firelight as old stories speak into our time.