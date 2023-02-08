Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Needlepoint Living

Podcast Needlepoint Living
Mary Katherine
Needlepoint Living is a podcast hosted by designer and creator, Mary Katherine. Each podcast celebrates the needlepoint life with stories, inspiration and guest...
LeisureHobbies
Available Episodes

  • Needlepoint Living Trailer
    I'm Mary Katherine, a needlepoint stitcher, designer and curator. I wanted to create a space where those that delight in this beloved hobby can come together to find connection, inspiration and fun - and this is it! I hope you will join me when our first episodes launch on August 21. You can find out more about us at needlepointliving.com.
    7/29/2023
    1:23

About Needlepoint Living

Needlepoint Living is a podcast hosted by designer and creator, Mary Katherine. Each podcast celebrates the needlepoint life with stories, inspiration and guest interviews. Needlepoint Living is ideal for anyone that wants to know all about the best things needlepoint has to offer. First episodes launching in August 2023.
