Serving Those Who Serve: Exploring Child Support through the Lens of the Military

Join Scott Eder (Courtland Consulting) as he sits down with Dr. Sameon West (Community Liaison for Onslow County Child Support) to explore the unique challenges military families face while navigating the child support system. Dr. West shares insights from his work on base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, offering stories of courage, education, and support systems available to custodial and non-custodial parties alike. This episode helps child support professionals better understand how to serve those who have served our nation.