33:40
Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: Best Practices in Advocacy
On today’s episode of On Location, Patti Garofalo (Child Support practice Director with NTT Data) hosts a stellar line up to talk about connecting and engaging with legislators and other government officials. Her guests today include Ryann Levering-White, Traci Berry, Kate Cooper Richardson, Carla West and Lyndsy Irwin. They share their own personal experiences and give insight and inspiration as to what has been helpful for them to advocate for the child support program. It’s that time of year, not only with a new year for 2025; it’s also that time to start planning to meet and educate your legislatures for what your program needs.
56:35
2024 NCSEA Holiday Podcast (Part 2)
Happy Holidays from the On Location Team! This week’s
episode brings you additional holiday cheer and 2025 wishes from child support professionals from North Carolina, Missouri, California, Arizona and New York. Hosted by Pat O’Donnell of YoungWilliams, listen as our guests describe their “favorite traditions” and movies during this festive time of year. Hear their hopes for the child support program over this coming year.
18:26
2024 NCSEA Holiday Podcast (Part 1)
Happy Holidays from the On Location Team! This week’s episode brings you holiday cheer and hopes for the new year from child support professionals from Alaska, Wisconsin, California, and Michigan. Hosted by Pat O’Donnell of YoungWilliams, listen as our guests describe their “favorite things” during this festive time of year.
16:11
Serving Those Who Serve: Exploring Child Support through the Lens of the Military
Join Scott Eder (Courtland Consulting) as he sits down with
Dr. Sameon West (Community Liaison for Onslow County Child Support) to explore the unique challenges military families face while navigating the child support system. Dr. West shares insights from his work on base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, offering stories of courage, education, and support systems available to custodial and non-custodial parties alike. This episode helps child support professionals better understand how to serve those who have served our nation.
