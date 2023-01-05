With in-depth, comprehensive daily coverage of all aspects of the NBA, Malika Andrews and a vibrant cast of expert analysts and reporters offer their distinct p... More
Available Episodes
5 of 328
Warriors even the series; Game 3 previews; E-40 joins the show
Ahead on NBA Today:
Our panel on Game 2 of Warriors-Lakers, and who should feel better going into Game 3...
Plus, we preview the upcoming Game 3s...
And the Yay Area's very own E-40 joins the show!
5/5/2023
48:20
Lakers-Warriors Game 2 preview; Celtics even the series
Coming up on NBA today:
The epic series continues tonight on ESPN. Will the Dubs bounce back? Or will the Lakers steal another one in the Bay? Stephen A. Smith is here to weigh in...
Plus, we dive into the origin story of the rivalry that has defined greatness over the past decade: LeBron vs. Steph...
And MVP Joel Embiid returned, but that didn't matter to the Celtics. Perk dives into the statement made by the reigning Eastern Conference champs...
5/4/2023
48:19
Joel Embiid joins the show; Lakers take Game 1; Knicks even the series
Coming up on NBA today:
Joel Embiid joins the show fresh off winning his first MVP. But he has bigger goals in mind...
Plus, the game that everyone was waiting for did NOT disappoint. Jalen and Perk's first impressions after a thrilling Game 1 win for the Lakers...
And there were orange and blue skies last night outside of MSG, but how will the Knicks hold up when Jimmy Butler returns?
5/3/2023
49:07
Lakers-Warriors preview; Sixers steal Game 1; Nuggets go up 2-0
Ahead on NBA Today:
We are hours away from Lakers-Warriors Game 1, one of the most anticipated playoff series in NBA history. We'll break it all down...
Plus, some are saying it was Harden's best playoff performance of his career. How worried should we be about the Celtics after dropping Game 1?
And Jokic and the top-seeded Nuggets took care of business at home. Our panel on if the sun is setting in Phoenix...
5/2/2023
48:50
Steph drops 50; Heat and Nuggets take Game 1; Sixers-Celtics preview
Ahead on NBA Today:
What. A. Performance. FIFTY for the baby-faced assassin to close out the Kings on the road. We relive EVERY basket that put him on a list that only has ONE name on it...
Plus, Sixers-Celtics Game 1 is tonight! Woj has the latest on Joel Embiids status...
And we break down the rest of the action form this past weekend...
