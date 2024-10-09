Geoff LeBaron, National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count Director
The annual Christmas Bird Count is a holiday tradition for many. Geoff LeBaron, of the National Audubon Society, discusses its enduring appeal as well as how people can get involved in their communities.
17:12
Frances Jelks-Brown whose father, Osibee Jelks, was an umpire with the Negro Leagues and Major League Baseball
Frances Jelks-Brown shares stories of her father, Osibee Jelks, who was among the first African American umpires in Major League Baseball. Among the places he worked was Hinchliffe Stadium, a Negro League stadium located within Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park.
18:44
Officer Shelby Barbay, Law Enforcement Ranger at Grand Teton National Park
After leaving the army, Shelby Barbay had many career options. Hear why she chose the National Park Service, and how her mentors have inspired her to be a better ranger and to pass on that mentorship to others.
10:49
Dr. Leona Tate, NPS Grants Recipient and Civil Rights Leader
In 1960, when Leona Tate was only six years old, she became a civil rights leader in her community as she and two other Black girls desegregated New Orleans’ McDonogh Public School. Decades later, Dr. Tate reopened the closed McDonogh school building using National Park Service grants totaling in $1.5 million dollars in funding. The building, now known as the TEP Center, operates as a community and education center as well as affordable housing for seniors.
20:59
Kelli Jones, Indigenous Park Ranger at Grand Canyon National Park
In this episode, host Dave Barak speaks with Kelli Jones, Indigenous Park Ranger at Grand Canyon National Park and how her Native background has brought more depth to her role as a National Park Service ranger.
National parks tell the stories of America. My Park Story, a “parkcast” hosted by the National Park Service, tells the stories of individuals who share their unique connections to the parks and the National Park Service in their communities. Listen as we explore personal stories of enjoyment, education, and inspiration in these special places and spaces.