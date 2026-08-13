BECOME A PATRON! (15% off Annual Memberships in July)

The month of July is our Patreon Drive! Our goal is 100 new and upgrading annual members to the Many Sided Media Patreon.

Here's just some of what you'll get as a Patron:

Bonus Actual Plays (GMed by the game's designer)

Ad-Free Episodes of My First Dungeon, Talk of the Table, and Project ECCO

Cast Talkbacks for My First Dungeon

Extended Roundtable Discussions for Talk of the Table

Bonus Shows: Under The Table

mp3s of Original Music

Over 96 HOURS of Patreon-Exclusive Content!!!



Our Patrons are a HUGE part of how we keep the lights on and how we're able to keep making our shows better and better. So become a member of The Dice Pool (Splash!) and help us make 2026 our biggest year yet!



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