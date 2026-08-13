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183 episodes
- Mythic Bastionland designer Chris McDowall teaches us the game’s mechanics and lets us in on his best tips and tricks for how to get the most out of your first campaign.
This season of My First Dungeon is sponsored by Bastionland Press.
Buy Mythic Bastionland from Bastionlandpress.com or Plusoneexp.com. Use promo code SEEKTHEMYTHS at either store for 10% off Mythic Bastionland or some great 3rd party supplements including What a Horrible Knight, Where Crimson Lilies Bloom, or The House That Ate Itself.
Additional Resources:
Chris's Blog
Elmcat "Running Mythic Bastionland"
Join our Patreon to get access to bonus actual plays, cast talkbacks, original games, and more!
CREDITS:
Produced by Elliot Davis
Editing by Brian Flaherty
Theme Song by BE/HOLD
Produced by Many Sided Media
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- BECOME A PATRON! (15% off Annual Memberships in July)
The month of July is our Patreon Drive! Our goal is 100 new and upgrading annual members to the Many Sided Media Patreon.
Here's just some of what you'll get as a Patron:
Bonus Actual Plays (GMed by the game's designer)
Ad-Free Episodes of My First Dungeon, Talk of the Table, and Project ECCO
Cast Talkbacks for My First Dungeon
Extended Roundtable Discussions for Talk of the Table
Bonus Shows: Under The Table
mp3s of Original Music
Over 96 HOURS of Patreon-Exclusive Content!!!
Our Patrons are a HUGE part of how we keep the lights on and how we're able to keep making our shows better and better. So become a member of The Dice Pool (Splash!) and help us make 2026 our biggest year yet!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- The princesses reach the end of their quest…
This season of My First Dungeon is sponsored by Tabletop Bookshelf.
CAST:
Abby Hepworth as Geraldine of Glittering Thicket
Bridgett Jeffries as Winnifred “Winnie” of Golden Falls
Danielle Radford as Maid Adelaide of Midnight Meadows
Shenuque Tissera as Ameera of Equine Hollows
Brian Flaherty as The Storyteller
Buy Perils & Princesses or Sweet Revenge and use code PERIL15 to get 15% off your order at tabletopbookshelf.com
Join our Patreon to get access to bonus actual plays, cast talkbacks, original games, and more!
Subscribe to The Many Sided Newsletter for TTRPG articles and gaming news.
CREDITS:
Produced by Elliot Davis
Editing and Sound Design by Brian Flaherty
Theme Song by BE/HOLD
Produced by Many Sided Media
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- The princesses do battle with a revived Dulcinea in the form of a cinnamon chocolate dragon…
This season of My First Dungeon is sponsored by Tabletop Bookshelf.
CAST:
Abby Hepworth as Geraldine of Glittering Thicket
Bridgett Jeffries as Winnifred “Winnie” of Golden Falls
Danielle Radford as Maid Adelaide of Midnight Meadows
Shenuque Tissera as Ameera of Equine Hollows
Brian Flaherty as The Storyteller
Buy Perils & Princesses or Sweet Revenge and use code PERIL15 to get 15% off your order at tabletopbookshelf.com
Join our Patreon to get access to bonus actual plays, cast talkbacks, original games, and more!
Subscribe to The Many Sided Newsletter for TTRPG articles and gaming news.
CREDITS:
Produced by Elliot Davis
Editing by Brian Flaherty
Sound Design by J Strautman
Theme Song by BE/HOLD
Produced by Many Sided Media
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- The princesses arrive at the tower of Dulcinea…
This season of My First Dungeon is sponsored by Tabletop Bookshelf.
CAST:
Abby Hepworth as Geraldine of Glittering Thicket
Bridgett Jeffries as Winnifred “Winnie” of Golden Falls
Danielle Radford as Maid Adelaide of Midnight Meadows
Shenuque Tissera as Ameera of Equine Hollows
Brian Flaherty as The Storyteller
Buy Perils & Princesses or Sweet Revenge and use code PERIL15 to get 15% off your order at tabletopbookshelf.com
Join our Patreon to get access to bonus actual plays, cast talkbacks, original games, and more!
Subscribe to The Many Sided Newsletter for TTRPG articles and gaming news.
CREDITS:
Produced by Elliot Davis
Editing by Brian Flaherty
Sound Design by J Strautman
Theme Song by BE/HOLD
Produced by Many Sided Media
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About My First Dungeon
My First Dungeon is the tabletop roleplaying podcast where we help Game Masters learn new games and make each one better than the last.Podcast website
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