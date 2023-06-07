Recast: Understand How Your Brain Works with Dr. Andrew Huberman #338

Today on the Muscle Intelligence Podcast, I’ve released an episode that I originally recorded and published in 2019, but which holds just as much relevance in the present day… This interview is with a man who quickly rose to well-deserved fame in the health and wellness space, but who maintains the same humble intentions, high standards, and dedication to his work that he did on the first day I met him… Dr. Andrew Huberman joins me today on the podcast for one of our most knowledge-packed, actionable episodes of ALL time. This interview is akin to a particularly illuminating college lecture - the kind that has you on the edge of your seat, eager to learn more. Dr. Huberman has taken the field of neuroscience, and made the most effective resources and protocols accessible to EVERY human being… Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., is a neuroscientist and tenured professor in the department of neurobiology at Stanford School of Medicine. He has made numerous significant contributions to the fields of brain development, brain function and neural plasticity, which is the ability of our nervous system to rewire and learn new behaviors, skills and cognitive functioning. Dr. Huberman is also actively involved in developing tools now in use by the elite military in the U.S. and Canada, athletes, and technology industries to optimize performance in high stress environments, enhance neural plasticity, mitigate stress, and optimize sleep. Get the full implementation guide for today's episode at muscleintelligence.com/learn. You'll learn: The BEST Protocol for Deep Relaxation and Improved Sleep How to Control your Attention for High Mental Performance How to Use Eye Movements to Reduce Stress and Manage Trauma High-Impact Action Items to Optimize your Circadian Rhythm How to Take Ownership of Your Mental Health and Neuroplasticity Learn more from Dr. Huberman: https://hubermanlab.com/ If you’re a man over 35 looking for a simple, effective and personalized plan to help you look, feel and perform better than you did in your 20s, click here to learn more about our upcoming programs.