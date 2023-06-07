Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Muscle Intelligence

Podcast Muscle Intelligence
Muscle Intelligence

Ben Pakulski
  • Red Light Therapy for Healing and High Performance with Dr. Bjørn Ekeberg #341
    Dr. Bjørn Ekeberg is a polymath and philosopher of science, and is the Co-founder and CEO of Recharge Health.  Recharge health makes FlexBeam, the world's first targeted red light therapy device, designed to accelerate the body’s recovery and optimize health. Developed with NASA research, near-infrared light is clinically proven to relieve pain, repair cells, boost energy, and reduce inflammation, making it ideal for the treatment of muscular and ligament injuries and for managing pain caused by conditions such as arthritis. Today’s interview with Dr. Ekeberg dives deep into the performance benefits achievable with red light therapy, the practical daily applications of infrared devices, and the energetics behind light and human energy. Don't forget to pick up the implementation guide at muscleintelligence.com/learn You'll learn: The MOST Effective Infrared Wavelength for Healing How to Use Red Light to Treat Injuries AND Increase Performance Why More ISN’T Always Better & A Red Light Use Protocol A Framework to Sync up your Circadian Rhythm Key Points for Consumer Awareness about Infrared Light Devices Mentioned in this episode: FlexBeam red light device - click here to unlock the special listener offer of $60 off. Collagenius nootropic formula from BiOptimizers - click here to save 10% Learn more from Dr. Ekeberg: https://drbjorn.com
    7/20/2023
    1:07:20
  • Optimize Your Metabolism Through Breathing #340
    If you’re familiar with my philosophy, you may already know that I see breathwork as one of the biggest gaps AND one of the biggest opportunities for performance enhancement… So many men, even those at the top of their athletic game, breathe inefficiently, and often in a manner that negatively impacts everything from metabolic function, to digestion, to strength output… But, once you have the right breathing tools to move forward with, you can VERY quickly take yourself to the next level. Whether it’s in your ability to focus in your business, perform at your peak in the gym, or lead your family with unparalleled calm and wisdom - breath is a superpower. In today’s episode, I deconstruct the most effective breathing practices from the world’s top masters in the science of breath.  I also detail out what works best for myself and my clients, and how YOU can break these practices down into daily action steps. For full episode implementation notes, pick up our episode guide, where my team has detailed the key takeaways for you. You'll learn: How to Increase CO2 Tolerance to Enhance Performance The Breathing Mechanics for Optimal Movement How Breath can Help You Manage Stress and Anxiety The PIllars and Metabolic Benefits of Efficient Breathing The BEST Breathwork to Increase Athletic Capability Please support our sponsors: Get 20% off Organifi when you use code MUSCLE or visit organifi.com/muscle If you’re a man over 35 looking for a simple, effective and personalized plan to help you look, feel and perform better than you did in your 20s, click here to learn more about our upcoming programs.
    7/17/2023
    33:50
  • Master Cognitive Agility and Performance with Dr. Drew Pierson #339
    It’s my belief that the pinnacle of health involves having complete control over your nervous system - the highest performers on earth (mentally and physically) can “flip the switch” at a moment’s notice… When it’s time for the gold medal-winning race, or the moment that could make or break your career, you want the ability to turn ON - lightning fast. But the ability to intentionally downregulate your nervous system is an art of equal importance. The masterful skill of brain training is something today’s guest, Dr. Drew Pierson, has spent years studying.  In fact, to put it most accurately, he’s taken the field of brain enhancement to another dimension… Dr. Pierson has advanced the medicine of neurofeedback therapy from simply treating pathology (such as depression, ADD, and sleep disorders) to enhancing the intricate structures and functions of leadership, wisdom, and awakened consciousness.  The depth that Dr. Pierson brings to today’s interview is truly monumental, and if you’re someone who operates as a leader in your family, business, or community, I know you’ll enjoy it as much as I did. We cover everything from the intentional training of specific brain wave states for flow, focus, and creativity, to which specific neurofeedback methods can help strengthen relationships, teams, and organizations - and MUCH more. This one dives deep, and you’ll want to take notes - or, pick up our episode guide at muscleintelligence.com/learn, where I’ve detailed the key takeaways for you. You'll learn: How to Use Brainwave Frequencies for High Performance The #1 Tool to Easily Enter the Flow State How to Use Neurofeedback to Enhance Brain Efficiency Effective Brain Training Techniques for Teams and Relationships How to Develop Healing through Cognitive Training Learn more from Dr. Drew Pierson: https://www.drdrewpierson.com/ Please support our sponsors: Get 10% off BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough product at https://magbreakthrough.com/muscle If you’re a man over 35 looking for a simple, effective and personalized plan to help you look, feel and perform better than you did in your 20s, click here to learn more about our upcoming programs.
    7/13/2023
    1:30:53
  • Recast: Understand How Your Brain Works with Dr. Andrew Huberman #338
    Today on the Muscle Intelligence Podcast, I’ve released an episode that I originally recorded and published in 2019, but which holds just as much relevance in the present day… This interview is with a man who quickly rose to well-deserved fame in the health and wellness space, but who maintains the same humble intentions, high standards, and dedication to his work that he did on the first day I met him… Dr. Andrew Huberman joins me today on the podcast for one of our most knowledge-packed, actionable episodes of ALL time. This interview is akin to a particularly illuminating college lecture - the kind that has you on the edge of your seat, eager to learn more. Dr. Huberman has taken the field of neuroscience, and made the most effective resources and protocols accessible to EVERY human being… Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., is a neuroscientist and tenured professor in the department of neurobiology at Stanford School of Medicine. He has made numerous significant contributions to the fields of brain development, brain function and neural plasticity, which is the ability of our nervous system to rewire and learn new behaviors, skills and cognitive functioning. Dr. Huberman is also actively involved in developing tools now in use by the elite military in the U.S. and Canada, athletes, and technology industries to optimize performance in high stress environments, enhance neural plasticity, mitigate stress, and optimize sleep. Get the full implementation guide for today's episode at muscleintelligence.com/learn. You'll learn: The BEST Protocol for Deep Relaxation and Improved Sleep How to Control your Attention for High Mental Performance How to Use Eye Movements to Reduce Stress and Manage Trauma High-Impact Action Items to Optimize your Circadian Rhythm How to Take Ownership of Your Mental Health and Neuroplasticity Learn more from Dr. Huberman: https://hubermanlab.com/ If you’re a man over 35 looking for a simple, effective and personalized plan to help you look, feel and perform better than you did in your 20s, click here to learn more about our upcoming programs.
    7/10/2023
    1:26:00
  • Muscle Activation Techniques for Strength & Neuromuscular Function with Greg Roskopf #337
    Today’s guest developed a system of neuromuscular therapy that is one of the most pivotal healing and strengthening modalities I experienced during my bodybuilding career. In fact, I routinely flew out to Colorado to work with this man, who is an absolute legend in the exercise physiology space… Greg Roskopf, the founder of Muscle Activation Techniques, joins me today on the Muscle Intelligence Podcast. Greg not only developed the MAT modality, but also created a curriculum for this technique that has been taught to students all across the globe. Greg has over two decades of experience applying MAT to his clients and professional athletes, including the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, and Utah Jazz. You'll learn: How to Address Muscle Weakness for Increased Range of Motion How to Raise Physical Stress Tolerance Levels for Better Health Why Focusing on Muscle Strength Decreases Inflammation When to Avoid Deep Tissue Massage, and Whether Stretching is Effective How to Enhance Neuromuscular Function for Recovery and Stress Management Learn more from Greg Roskopf: Begin your journey toward becoming an MAT Practitioner by starting with our Jumpstart Lower Body Course. Ben’s podcast listeners receive 25% off! Learn more here: https://muscleactivation.com/jumpstart-bpak/ Muscle Activation Techniques: www.muscleactivation.com Greg’s site: www.gregroskopf.com Please support our sponsors: Get 20% off, plus get hooked up with a FREE 30 ct pack of Pure neuro-support product when you buy Organifi's Sunrise to Sunset Kit at organifi.com/muscle (or use code MUSCLE for 20% off their entire product line!) If you’re a man over 35 looking for a simple, effective and personalized plan to help you look, feel and perform better than you did in your 20s, click here to learn more about our upcoming programs.
    7/6/2023
    1:24:23

About Muscle Intelligence

The Muscle Intelligence Podcast empowers men with the skills, habits, beliefs and processes to lead from the front. After spending more than 25 years in the health and fitness industry, Ben has done the research, coached, worked with or spoken to the best in class, and distilled it down into actionable items for you to take away and implement. If you’re an executive, entrepreneur or high-performer who wants to work smarter, not lose his edge as he ages, or just get the advice of someone who has been in the trenches for the last 25 years, this podcast is for you.
