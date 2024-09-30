Spade Cooley was the King of Western Swing, but when his career dried up, he turned his fury on his petrified wife. Matt heads to the basement with his band Mr. Pescado, plugs in his amp, and says goodbye with a song.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4:42
Murder All the Time: an interview with a true crime fanatic
What's it like to be obsessed by true crime? Matt interviews a young woman who says tales of murder have changed her life…for the better. A deeper look at why we're fascinated by the darkest stories.
26:08
999 North Rodeo Gulch Road
It's October 19th, 1970, and a young intruder named John Linley Frazier is sitting on a sofa inside a spectacular stone and glass mansion on a hill in Soquel, California, patiently waiting for a wealthy family of five to return home, so he can kill them one by one, and then burn their dream home to the ground.
25:56
9337 Columbia Boulevard
Would you buy a home where a double murder had occurred? How about a home where another murder occurs, in the same bedroom, seven years later? The unbelievable story of the horrors that continue to haunt the quaint brick colonial in Silver Spring, Maryland. It may look like any other home on that quiet street, but a river of blood runs through it.
43:45
Murder Home of the Future
Take a step into a Murder Home that only exists in the future. It's 2048 on Magnolia Drive, and a man named Millar is about to find out what happens when you leave your custom-designed comfort zone and become the person you fear most.
The real estate market has never been hotter. Houses sell as soon as they’re listed. Bidding wars lead to all cash deals far above the asking price. But there is one kind of property that often sits on the market for years, no matter how much of a bargain it seems to be. Potential buyers come and go, the price keeps going down, and still the house stands empty.
In real estate jargon, it’s called a “stigmatized property” because the home comes with a history. An unfortunate one – a horrible death occurred here. But what few people know is exactly what happened.... or why.
Each week, Murder Homes tells the story of a single property. Who lived there? What secrets did they keep, and what did they leave behind? Part history, part murder mystery, this podcast mixes expert interviews, witness accounts, and court records to pull back the curtain on the hidden stories each property has to tell.
Would you be able to live somewhere that seems perfect, if it weren’t for the ghosts of its past?