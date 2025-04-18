Powered by RND
Welcome to Duluth!
Mayor Roger Reinert
Government
  • A conversation with Matt Staehling
    In this first episode I had a great chat with our new City Administrator, Matt Staehling. You get a chance to learn more about Matt, and what drew him to this role after nearly 30 years in St. Cloud. We talk about his first weeks on the job and his first takes as a new Duluthian. We also dive into that all-important topic: the difference between the roles of Mayor and City Administrator. 
About Welcome to Duluth!

Each month City of Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert sits down with people creating local signature events, area nonprofits doing amazing work in our community, inspiring Duluthians, and City of Duluth staff who make the things you care about happen.
