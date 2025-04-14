Send us a textThis week Zach and Sloane along with Donny and Chelsea, of I Am the Cute One podcast, unwrap the 1997 action-adventure/romantic epic TITANIC. In this episode we will unwrap the first VHS of this masterpiece before we move over to I Am the Cute On to discuss the second VHS with Donny and Chelsea! This cross-over event will bring you endless laughs, reciting of lines, next-level-insane tangent stories, and of course the nostalgia that is Titanic. So celebrate the 113th anniversary of this tragedy with four unhinged and mentally questionable podcast hosts! Support the showVisit MummyDearestPodcast.com for merch and more!Follow the podcast on Instagram!Follow Sloane on Instagram!Follow Zach on Instagram!And most importantly, become a Patron and unlock hundreds of bonus episodes!
--------
1:37:22
Rock Star (Justice for Riverdance!)
Send us a textThis week on Mummy Dearest Podcast Zach and Sloane unwrap 2001's pre-9/11 floptina: "Rock Star". The duo discuss everything from 90's square hole gel deodorant to child performances of Riverdance. Zach insults Sloane multiple times but she honestly deserves it and they discuss what bin Laden was doing while "Rock Star" was getting ready for its release date. All that and so much more on this week's episode of Mummy Dearest Podcast!
--------
1:05:30
The Devil Wears Prada (Justice for Andy Sachs!)
Send us a textIn this week's episode Zach and Sloane unwrap the 2006 fashion girly, anti-rom-com, The Devil Wears Prada! In this movie we realize that all men really are trash? and so are your friends? We've surely never seen worse friends than the ones in this movie. We dive head first into this movie and the time period that made us all Fashion Merchandising majors that really meant we would just work at retail stores as free labor masking as an internship. Throw on your Dolce & Gabbana sling backs, call Patrick, and enjoy the show!
--------
1:19:33
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things (Justice for Brooke Mueller!)
Send us a textThis week Zach and Sloane saw what Bravo was handing us on an eco friendly platter and had to consume all of it and then share it with you. The 30-minute, return-to-form reality program about Denise Richards and her family is a true masterpiece and work of art you all need to get your eyes on. It's 21 minutes on Peacock!
--------
53:15
Atonement (Justice for James McAvoy!)
Send us a textThis week on Mummy Dearest Podcast, Zach and Sloane unwrap 2007's rom-com-cum-war-drama: Atonement. This episode is filled with thought provoking questions like: should Kiera Knightly be doing Netflix action films or should she have died tragically in her late 20's? Zach waxes poetic about Kiera's gorgeous cankles and lithe body and Sloane has some harsh words for Benedict Cumberbatch. All that and so much more on this week's episode of Mummy Dearest!