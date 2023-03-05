Although the world is becoming mostly sedentary, our bodies still require a wide variety of daily movements in order to work well. Many of us struggle to get re... More
EP 147: Face Exercise - Why To & How To
Katy reveals another group of very important muscles that probably are not on your list of body parts which need movement - the muscles in your face. Just like any other parts of your body, when these muscles don’t get movement, it causes problems now and later in life. In this episode, Katy explains why this matters and gives you some fun exercises that you can do at home.
5/31/2023
25:26
Ep 146: A Different Take On Getting Your Body Vacation-Ready
There is an old (and hopefully becoming obsolete) idea that getting your body “vacation ready” means you need to exercise ahead of time to get your body looking "fit" so you can enjoy your vacation. In this episode, Katy flips this idea on its head and invites you to take a different approach. An approach that involves getting your body “vacation ready” by making sure it is moving well enough to enjoy the things you want to do on your vacation.
5/3/2023
39:56
Ep 145: Breath is a Whole-Body Activity (with Jill Miller)
It will surprise nobody that Katy spends a lot of time considering the mechanics of breathing movement—the way the levers and pulleys work throughout your breathing anatomy—to facilitate breath. But there are also other things to consider when it comes to breath and breathing. So, Katy invited her friend and author of the new book, Body by Breath, Jill Miller to talk about how the way we breathe can be showing up and affecting our bodies in ways we might not be aware of.
4/5/2023
57:20
Ep 144: Eleven Feel-Good Reasons For An 11-Minute Walk
In this episode, Katy explores the way all the “move more” messages we hear and read are framed and how they could be a lot more helpful and effective. It turns out that simply telling people to “exercise now to not die later” isn't working the way we might want it to.
3/15/2023
23:05
Ep 143: Movement and the Rise of Myopia
In this episode, Katy and Dr. Barbara L Reiss are talking about Myopia (the medical term for nearsightedness), which is being able to see up close but not far away. This is important because your muscles are not only for moving, but they are also creating physiological states in the body - which includes your eyesight.
Although the world is becoming mostly sedentary, our bodies still require a wide variety of daily movements in order to work well. Many of us struggle to get regular exercise, but even that can fall short of nourishing the body from head to toe. How can we move more—a lot more—when we have sore, stiff parts and overly busy lifestyles?
Join Katy Bowman M.S., biomechanist, author, and movement educator as she combines big-picture lessons on biomechanics, kinesiology, physiology, and natural human movement with simple and practical solutions and exercises to get all your body parts moving better. Katy’s lighthearted and funny approach helps us all put the movement back in our lives, and the joy back in our movement!