Wow, it's the last episode of season one! What a great first season! Natalie has been so blessed by sharing weekly with you and hopes you have joy and encouragement from each episode. Thank you for coming along on the journey and we look forward to the next season and what is to come! See you in January 2025!About today's episode...Have you ever read Proverbs 31 and felt bad because you questioned how a wife and mama could "do it all" and felt you could never measure up to her accomplishments?In this episode, Natalie shares how to see yourself as a Proverbs 31 mama and what that looks in the times we live in. Natalie's goal with this episode is to help you find the blessing, encouragement, and motivation you need to continue to pursue the great and rich purpose of being a wife and mama in the world today.Natalie invites you to listen in and stay for this journey.Please like, subscribe, rate, review, and share so we can help other mamas who are feeling stuck in their anger and burnout get unstuck and find JOY in their motherhood journey!Bible References:Proverbs 31:10-31 NLTTools:Take your first steps to overcome destructive anger so you can be the fun, present and joyful wife and mom you want to be!Download the Trigger Tracker today!Resources & Books Natalie Recommends!Links:Refresh Your Soul to Calm the Mom Anger and RageDo You Have a Critical Heart, Mama?Find Your Purpose, MamaMarriage Coaching with AlisaSandra Byrd BooksQuestions, thoughts, feedback? Send me a text!Connect with Natalie: Natalie's Website: nataliehixson.comInstagram: instagram.com/angrymamacoachPinterest: pinterest.com/nataliehixsonYouTube: @angrymamacoachAcknowledgements: Producer and editor: Skye Hixson Music: Simon Reid www.simonreidmusic.com
19:56
Find Your Purpose, Mama
The enemy wants you to believe that your motherhood has no purpose. If he can get you to believe that the work you do day in and day out means nothing, then he can keep you low on the energy spiral and keep you from instilling the love and joy of the Lord into your family.In this episode, Natalie shares how to work through the lies and beliefs that motherhood has no true purpose. That what you are doing daily adds up to nothing. That is all lies the world and enemy are spreading. Your motherhood is rich with purpose and meaning! Natalie's goal with this episode is to help you discredit the lies and believe that the Lord has a huge purpose for you as a mother. He wants you to see it, live it, and find joy through serving him by serving them. This episode will help you in your motherhood journey as you learn to find purpose in your daily life as a wife and mama!Questions Natalie asks in the episode:Read Romans 12, then answer these questions below.1. Am I allowing the enemy to steal my joy by believing the lies that my role and job as a mom has no purpose?2. What am I speaking about my motherhood journey? Write three negative thoughts and replace them with three positive thoughts (look for the opposite of the negative and dig into the word to find these truths - even if you are not believing the at the moment).3. What would appreciation and being thanked do for you?4. How do you show appreciation and thanks to your family?5. Is there a purpose in helping others problem-solve and fix things?6. What does purpose look like to you? (Maybe think about what you think success looks like to answer this one).Bible References:Galatians 5:13 NLTPhilippians 2:44 NLTMark 10:45 NLTEphesians 6:7-8Acts 20:35Romans 12Tools:Take your first steps to overcome destructive anger so you can be the fun, present and joyful wife and mom you want to be!Download the Trigger Tracker today!Resources & Books Natalie Recommends!Links:Refresh Your Soul to Calm the Mom Anger and Rage
42:08
Do You Have a Critical Heart, Mama?
If you've caught yourself nagging, critiquing, and tearing down your family instead of loving, serving, and lifting them up, you will want to tune into this episode.In this episode, Natalie shares her struggle with her critical mama heart and how the Lord is leading her to an even deeper relationship with him and her family as he continues to heal and recover her from destructive behaviors.Natalie discusses the critical mama heart and how we can turn our criticisms over to the Lord and allow him to soften our hearts so that we can love our families well. This episode will help you in your motherhood journey as you learn how to grow in your relationship with the Lord, allowing him to heal your destructive behavior by serving and loving your family.Bible References:Matthew 18:15-17 NLTPsalm 15:18 NLTRomans 12:17-18 NLTTools:Take your first steps to overcome destructive anger so you can be the fun, present and joyful wife and mom you want to be!Download the Trigger Tracker today!Links:Do I Really Have Jesus in My Heart if I Can't Control My Anger?
48:40
Staying Calm Through Tattling & Sibling Rivalry
In this episode, Natalie discusses how to work through tattling, sibling rivalry, and conflict in a productive way so you can stay calm. Tattling and sibling conflicts are great ways to teach your kids how to take responsibility for their actions. You can help them turn their behavior into more productive conversations when they come to tattle.This episode will help you in your motherhood journey as you learn how to help your kids work through conflict and communicate more effectively!
22:23
It’s Time For A Real Chat About Teenagers | Interview with Jeanette Tapley
Today, Natalie has the privilege of hosting Jeanette Tapley. They have a raw, down-to-earth chat about what it's like to raise teenagers. How they deal with challenging moments, emotions, and transitions with their kids as Christian Mamas. They share the MOST important tool to navigate their motherhood journey with tweens and teens!Jeanette is a podcast host, author, speaker, and friend who loves all things friendship, laughter, and a good cup of coffee. When she is not recording for her podcast, It's Time For Coffee, you can find her hanging with her 3 favorite teens + handsome husband.Her heart beats for people to be heard, valued, and never alone no matter what stage of life they find themselves in. Whether that be through navigating friendships, figuring out faith, raising a family, or life as an entrepreneur. She is the internet friend everyone needs who encourages people to walk through it!
Overcome destructive anger, burnout, and overwhelm as a Christian wife and mom! Learn how Natalie overcame her destructive anger with the Lord's help and now helps other mamas do the same! Get helpful motherhood tips and information, as well as host helpful guest interviews! Hosted by the angry mama coach, Natalie Hixson, a wife, mama, and Certified professional Christian life coach.