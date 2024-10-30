Find Your Purpose, Mama

The enemy wants you to believe that your motherhood has no purpose. If he can get you to believe that the work you do day in and day out means nothing, then he can keep you low on the energy spiral and keep you from instilling the love and joy of the Lord into your family.In this episode, Natalie shares how to work through the lies and beliefs that motherhood has no true purpose. That what you are doing daily adds up to nothing. That is all lies the world and enemy are spreading. Your motherhood is rich with purpose and meaning! ​​Natalie's goal with this episode is to help you discredit the lies and believe that the Lord has a huge purpose for you as a mother. He wants you to see it, live it, and find joy through serving him by serving them. ​This episode will help you in your motherhood journey as you learn to find purpose in your daily life as a wife and mama!​Natalie invites you to listen in and stay for this journey.Please like, subscribe, rate, review, and share so we can help other mamas who are feeling stuck in their anger and burnout get unstuck and find JOY in their motherhood journey!Questions Natalie asks in the episode:Read Romans 12, then answer these questions below.1. Am I allowing the enemy to steal my joy by believing the lies that my role and job as a mom has no purpose?2. What am I speaking about my motherhood journey? Write three negative thoughts and replace them with three positive thoughts (look for the opposite of the negative and dig into the word to find these truths - even if you are not believing the at the moment).3. What would appreciation and being thanked do for you?4. How do you show appreciation and thanks to your family?5. Is there a purpose in helping others problem-solve and fix things?6. What does purpose look like to you? (Maybe think about what you think success looks like to answer this one).Bible References:Galatians 5:13 NLTPhilippians 2:44 NLTMark 10:45 NLTEphesians 6:7-8Acts 20:35Romans 12Tools:Take your first steps to overcome destructive anger so you can be the fun, present and joyful wife and mom you want to be!Download the Trigger Tracker today!Resources & Books Natalie Recommends!