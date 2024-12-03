Powered by RND
Mortal Sin

NBC News
Dawn and Nick Hacheney are the perfect couple: spiritual, loving, and devoted to the church where Nick is a pastor. When Dawn is killed in a house fire the day after Christmas, the pastor and his flock are devastated.
True Crime

Available Episodes

  • Dateline presents: Deadly Mirage
    Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus, we’re giving you a special preview clip of our new podcast series, Deadly Mirage. The story takes place in the Silver Lakes, a lush manmade oasis in California’s Mojave Desert, where Rob and Sabrina Limon seem to have the perfect life: two young children, a beautiful home, and a tight-knit group of friends. But when Rob is found murdered, investigators uncover deep secrets about sex, friendship and religion that shatter carefully crafted illusions... If you like what you hear, just search Deadly Mirage to listen to the first two episodes now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free.
    --------  
    3:34
  • 5 - The Worm Dude
    A verdict, a twist, and a pastor’s new calling.
    --------  
    23:27
  • 4 – So Help Me God
    Prophecy and proof take center stage as a murder trial begins. 
    --------  
    27:46
  • 3 – The Truth Emerges
    A wife comes clean, a witness comes forward and new facts come out.
    --------  
    29:10
  • 2 – Lust
    Forbidden relationships cause regrets… and suspicions.
    --------  
    29:16

About Mortal Sin

Dawn and Nick Hacheney are the perfect couple: spiritual, loving, and devoted to the church where Nick is a pastor. When Dawn is killed in a house fire the day after Christmas, the pastor and his flock are devastated. What few knew at the time was the dark prophecy that foretold it. The latest podcast from Dateline and Josh Mankiewicz is about sex, lies, religion… and murder. Listen to all episodes of Mortal Sin now completely free, or subscribe to Dateline Premium to listen ad-free: DatelinePremium.com
