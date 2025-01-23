Episode 1: Purchasing a Bike at your Local Harley-Davidson Dealer
In the debut episode of Moonshine Horsepower: The Podcast, Jamie and Mike kick things off with an essential topic for any motorcycle enthusiast: buying your dream Harley-Davidson motorcycle. They’ll walk you through the entire process, from stepping into the dealership to riding off the lot. Learn insider tips on choosing the right bike, understanding financing options, and navigating upgrades and customizations to make your new Harley truly yours. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned rider, Jamie and Mike share expert advice and personal stories to help you feel confident in making your next purchase.Follow Moonshine Harley and Moonshine Horsepower:Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MoonshineHarley Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoonshineHarley Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MoonshineHarleyTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@moonshinehorsepowerX: https://x.com/moonshineharleyCreate your Moonshine Horsepower Build Here: https://moonshinehorsepower.formstack.com/forms/moonshine_horsepower
Join the Moonshine Horsepower Team as they dive into the exhilarating world of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and high-performance Moonshine Horsepower motor builds. From in-depth discussions about custom bike builds to behind-the-scenes stories from the shop, this podcast is your ultimate guide to motorcycle culture. Featuring special guests from the motorcycle and entertainment world, every episode promises to deliver horsepower-fueled conversations, expert insights, and a whole lot of passion for the open road. Whether you’re a biker, builder, or enthusiast, this is the podcast you don’t want to miss!