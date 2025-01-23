Episode 1: Purchasing a Bike at your Local Harley-Davidson Dealer

In the debut episode of Moonshine Horsepower: The Podcast, Jamie and Mike kick things off with an essential topic for any motorcycle enthusiast: buying your dream Harley-Davidson motorcycle. They’ll walk you through the entire process, from stepping into the dealership to riding off the lot. Learn insider tips on choosing the right bike, understanding financing options, and navigating upgrades and customizations to make your new Harley truly yours. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned rider, Jamie and Mike share expert advice and personal stories to help you feel confident in making your next purchase.Follow Moonshine Harley and Moonshine Horsepower:Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MoonshineHarley Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoonshineHarley Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MoonshineHarleyTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@moonshinehorsepowerX: https://x.com/moonshineharleyCreate your Moonshine Horsepower Build Here: https://moonshinehorsepower.formstack.com/forms/moonshine_horsepower