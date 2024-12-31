Powered by RND
Montana Majority Report

Montana Senate GOP
The Montana Senate Majority Report is your essential guide to understanding the inner workings of the Montana State Legislature. Hosted by members of the Senate...
  • Hear Directly from Your Elected Officials
    Senate President Matt Regier and Pro Tempore Kenneth Bogner introduce the Montana Majority Report, your go-to source for quick, transparent, and informative updates on the policies, decisions, and people shaping Montana.
  • Montana Majority Report
    Hear straight from your Republican Lawmakers in Montana. We aim to bring you transparent, informative news quicker than it takes to get your morning cup of coffee.
About Montana Majority Report

The Montana Senate Majority Report is your essential guide to understanding the inner workings of the Montana State Legislature. Hosted by members of the Senate Majority, this podcast not only offers in-depth analysis of current bills and policies but also sheds light on how legislation truly affects your community. Tune in to learn, laugh, and sometimes shake your head at the unfolding drama and unexpected turns in Montana's political arena, all while gaining insights into the real-world implications of legislative decisions on Big Sky Country.
