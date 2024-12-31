Hear straight from your Republican Lawmakers in Montana. We aim to bring you transparent, informative news quicker than it takes to get your morning cup of coffee.

About Montana Majority Report

The Montana Senate Majority Report is your essential guide to understanding the inner workings of the Montana State Legislature. Hosted by members of the Senate Majority, this podcast not only offers in-depth analysis of current bills and policies but also sheds light on how legislation truly affects your community. Tune in to learn, laugh, and sometimes shake your head at the unfolding drama and unexpected turns in Montana's political arena, all while gaining insights into the real-world implications of legislative decisions on Big Sky Country.