Money Storybook Bible Podcast: Teaching kids about money through Bible stories

Ep11: You wood not believe how to axe-ually get out of debt (2 Kings 6)

Sam wanted to be a powerful prophet, so he borrowed money to buy a shiny axe, hoping it would help him do something great. But when he lost the axe in the river, only God—through Elisha—could help him, and that’s when Sam finally learned to trust God instead of trying to be important on his own.Money lesson for kids: Using credit to buy things we don’t have any money for can get us into serious trouble, but God wants to help us make wise choices and trust Him instead.