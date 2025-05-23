Money Storybook Bible Podcast: Teaching kids about money through Bible stories

Mary and Joseph worked hard to save money for baby Jesus’ dedication at the temple, but when the dove seller charged too much, they couldn’t afford both the dove and the lamb. Thankfully, God had already made a way in His law for the poor—and even more wonderfully, Jesus Himself would one day be the true Lamb who paid for everything.Money lesson for kids:The best things—like God’s love—can’t be bought with money, so we should trust Him and never try to take advantage of others just to get more.
10:25
Ep12: The Merchant of Judah (Neh. 5)
In famine-stricken Jerusalem, a wealthy lender named Skylark exploits his fellow Jews by charging high interest and enslaving those who cannot repay, including the children of a desperate mother named Jasmine. When Jasmine pleads with Governor Nehemiah, he confronts Skylark and demands justice, leading to the forgiveness of debts and the freeing of enslaved families.Money lesson for kids:If you do not have the money to buy something, do not buy it using debt or credit, and you will never be a slave to anyone.
12:08
Ep11: You wood not believe how to axe-ually get out of debt (2 Kings 6)
Sam wanted to be a powerful prophet, so he borrowed money to buy a shiny axe, hoping it would help him do something great. But when he lost the axe in the river, only God—through Elisha—could help him, and that’s when Sam finally learned to trust God instead of trying to be important on his own.Money lesson for kids: Using credit to buy things we don’t have any money for can get us into serious trouble, but God wants to help us make wise choices and trust Him instead.
11:16
Ep 10: Sparkly clothes, heavy chains (2 Kings 4)
Jorah bought fancy clothes using credit, which meant he didn’t pay right away—but it ended up costing way more and put his whole family in danger. After Jorah died, his wife was scared their sons would become slaves to pay the debt, but God used a small jar of oil and a miracle to save them.Money lesson for kids: It’s smarter to save up for something than to use credit and owe more money later and become enslaved to another person.
9:32
Ep9: Go to the ant (Proverbs 6)
Meeshak and Lilah heard King Solomon say, “Go to the ant,” and decided to watch ants near their home to learn why. They discovered that ants are smart because they save food during the summer so they won’t go hungry in the winter—and we should learn to save too!Money lesson for kids: Wise kids don’t spend all their money all at once during times of abundance—they save some for when they might really need it.
About Money Storybook Bible Podcast: Teaching kids about money through Bible stories
Given that money is the second most discussed topic in the Bible, why not have the Bible to teach your children about money? This podcast will feature 24 episodes, 1 Bible story per episode where I read to my two children. Each story will connect your children to God's teaching about money, include a fun exercise to learn about how money works, and, most importantly, connect everything back to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.