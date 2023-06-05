About Mom Group Chat

Mom Group Chat is a podcast for moms who are not perfect, but trying their best. We’re three best friends who have spent the past two years blowing up each other's phones for honest conversation around how our lives took a full 180 in the blink of an eye. We’re tired, we’re covered in yogurt, we’re obsessed with our baby’s chubby cheeks, we’re happiest alone in the car, and we’re trying to make sense of it all in our group chat.

Join us as we take the conversation from the phone to the mic and dive into topics like mom guilt, family dynamics, pregnancy and fertility, healthy coping mechanisms 🧘🏻‍♀️, not so healthy coping mechanisms 🍷, female friendships 💞, trying to find one *single* pair of jeans that work for your postpartum body, and so much more.

We’ll have guests, experts, and hear from our community because it takes a village, ya’ll. Bring your sense of humor because if you’re not laughing through motherhood, you’re probably crying. The only people that understand what it’s really like to be a mom, are other moms. So, hand the kids to dad for a few and welcome to our Mom Group Chat.