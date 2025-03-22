Diversity, Mentorship, and Tech in Missouri Courts: A Candid Discussion with Chief Justice Mary Russell
In this inaugural episode of Missouri Law Matters, host Matt Hamner welcomes Chief Justice Mary Russell to discuss her remarkable journey in the Missouri court system. They explore her 20 years on the Missouri Supreme Court, the importance of mentorship in the legal profession, and the advancements in technology that enhance court accessibility. Chief Justice Russell shares insights from her tours of Missouri's judicial circuits, her experiences growing up in Hannibal, and the evolving representation of women in law. The conversation highlights the significance of community engagement and the role of judges in fostering public trust through diversity and understanding.
