Mission History
Black Barrel Media | QCODE
COMING: LATE SUMMER 2023. Mission History traces the experiences of two Maryland regiments and two Scottish Highlander regiments during the Revolutionary War. B...
More
COMING: LATE SUMMER 2023. Mission History traces the experiences of two Maryland regiments and two Scottish Highlander regiments during the Revolutionary War. B...
More
Mission History Trailer
Mission History coming soon
More History podcasts
Comedy, News, News Commentary, History
Education, History, Health & Fitness, Mental Health
Society & Culture, History, Arts, Books
History, Society & Culture, Documentary, Comedy
Philippine Campfire Stories
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary, History
Places & Travel, Documentary, Personal Journals, Food, Society & Culture, Arts, History
Society & Culture, Philosophy, History, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Science, Astronomy, History
The ToffeeWeb Podcast: Talking Everton
Sports, Soccer, History
About Mission History
COMING: LATE SUMMER 2023. Mission History traces the experiences of two Maryland regiments and two Scottish Highlander regiments during the Revolutionary War. Both units were known as the toughest fighters in their respective armies. The story begins when the units clash for the first time in New York in 1776 and then it follows their journeys to South Carolina for two brutal battles in the southern theatre of the war.
Podcast website Listen to Mission History, Top Stories! and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Mission History
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Mission History: Podcasts in Family
History, True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
Business, Sports, Society & Culture
News, Politics, Government
Documentary, Arts, History, Society & Culture
True Crime, Comedy, Science
Music, Society & Culture, Arts
Fiction, Comedy Fiction, Comedy
Society & Culture, Personal Journals, Sports, Wilderness
TV & Film, Film Interviews, Arts
Fiction, Drama, Arts, Performing Arts
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids, Fiction
How to Win Friends and Disappear People
Fiction