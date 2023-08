A 12-Minute Meditation for Making Space With Your Breathe

Join clinical psychologist Diana Hill this week as she takes you on a transformative journey of mindfulness and self-discovery. Embrace the soothing power of Thich Nhat Hanh's mantras from the revered Plum Village tradition as you begin with a gentle focus on your breath. From there, expand your awareness, letting your breath flow through your head, your heart and into a space of profound loving consciousness. In this meditation, Dr. Diana Hill skillfully guides you to find the delicate balance between wakefulness and ease, creating a serene and harmonious mental state. The breath becomes your grounding anchor, a sanctuary to which you can effortlessly return whenever your mind wanders, or life becomes overwhelming. Through this practice, you'll discover a place of refuge, a source of calm and strength to navigate life's challenges with grace and composure. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the transformative benefits of mindfulness. Join Dr. Diana Hill and unlock the power of loving awareness in your daily life. The journey awaits you. Show notes Find more from Diana Hill, Ph.D. here: Drdianahill.com http://yourlifeinprocess.com/ Let us know what you thought of this episode of 12 Minute Meditation by leaving a review or by emailing [email protected]