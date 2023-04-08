The latest scientific research reveals that 12 minutes of meditation a day yields benefits like increased attention, focus, creativity, calm, resilience and com...
Embark on a journey of self-discovery and mental growth with the insightful guidance of clinical psychologist Diana Hill in this week's edition of 12 Minute Meditation. Dr. Diana Hill leads you through a meditation designed to sharpen your perspective-taking skills—an essential component rooted in psychological flexibility and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT). This practice empowers you to momentarily step back from your personal narrative and connect with a broader viewpoint, offering fresh insights into your experiences. Discover a balanced state between heightened awareness and relaxation, crafting a tranquil and harmonious mental space. Your breath becomes a reliable anchor, facilitating an easy return to focus amidst distractions or life's demands. Through this transformative practice, you'll uncover a haven of mental calm—a reservoir of composure and resilience, equipping you to gracefully navigate life's trials. Don't miss the chance to infuse mindfulness into your daily routine, expertly guided by Dr. Diana Hill. Join her on this enlightening journey and unlock the empowering potential of mindful awareness in your everyday life. Your path to discovery and growth is ready to unfold. Show notes Find more from Diana Hill, Ph.D. here: Drdianahill.com https://www.mindful.org/author/dianahill/ Let us know what you thought of this episode of 12 Minute Meditation by leaving a review or by emailing [email protected].
8/25/2023
19:56
A 12-Minute Meditation for Finding Meaning with ACT in Action with Shamash Alidina
This week, join mindfulness expert Shamash Alidina in this transformative 12-minute guided meditation, "Finding Meaning with ACT in Action," exclusively on mindful.org. Drawing from his acclaimed course "ACT for Beginners," Shamash will lead you through the 6 flexibility skills of the ACT process, using the acronym ACTION: A - Acceptance: Embrace the present moment with kindness, making space for feelings. C - Cognitive Defusion: Unhook from unhelpful thoughts, creating mental flexibility. T - Transcendent Self: Observe experiences without judgment, fostering a flexible sense of self. I - In the Moment: Embrace presence by focusing on sensory experiences, cultivating mindfulness. O - Open to Values: Recognize what truly matters, aligning actions with core values. N - Navigating with Meaningful Action: Infuse daily activities with intention, living according to values. Experience psychological flexibility and discover fulfillment by integrating mindfulness and values-directed living. Explore the journey of mindful living with Shamash, and join his 30-day Mindfulness Challenge for deeper insights into ACT and mindfulness. Show Notes Find more from Shamash Alidina here: https://www.mindful.org/author/shamash-alidinia/ https://www.shamashalidina.com/ And more from Mindful here: More episodes of 12 Minute Meditation Let us know what you thought of this episode of 12 Minute Meditation by leaving a review or by emailing [email protected].
8/4/2023
14:38
A 12-Minute Meditation for Making Space With Your Breathe
Join clinical psychologist Diana Hill this week as she takes you on a transformative journey of mindfulness and self-discovery. Embrace the soothing power of Thich Nhat Hanh's mantras from the revered Plum Village tradition as you begin with a gentle focus on your breath. From there, expand your awareness, letting your breath flow through your head, your heart and into a space of profound loving consciousness. In this meditation, Dr. Diana Hill skillfully guides you to find the delicate balance between wakefulness and ease, creating a serene and harmonious mental state. The breath becomes your grounding anchor, a sanctuary to which you can effortlessly return whenever your mind wanders, or life becomes overwhelming. Through this practice, you'll discover a place of refuge, a source of calm and strength to navigate life's challenges with grace and composure. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the transformative benefits of mindfulness. Join Dr. Diana Hill and unlock the power of loving awareness in your daily life. The journey awaits you. Show notes Find more from Diana Hill, Ph.D. here: Drdianahill.com http://yourlifeinprocess.com/ Let us know what you thought of this episode of 12 Minute Meditation by leaving a review or by emailing [email protected].
7/27/2023
21:24
A 12-Minute Meditation for Strengthening Response Flexibility
Join Dr. Reena Kotecha, creator of Mindful in Healthcare, in this week's practice, called the 'SOS Response' meditation. This practice uses guided visualization and mindfulness to enable response flexibility when you're experiencing a challenging situation or when you're in the midst of difficulty. You will come away equipped to emotionally regulate and create a well thought out response when you're stressed or triggered. Show notes Find more from Dr. Reena Kotecha here: https://drreenakotecha.com/ https://www.mindful.org/author/reenakotecha/ Let us know what you thought of this episode of 12 Minute Meditation by leaving a review or by emailing [email protected].
7/21/2023
13:48
A 12-Minute Meditation to Reconnect With Your Senses
Join Shalini Bahl-Milne in this week's practice as she guides us through a practice to replenish our mental energy. By focusing on our senses, we can rest our thinking mind and fully experience the present moment. Feel the sensations in your feet, listen to the sounds around you, and embrace the scents in your environment. Open your eyes and see an object with fresh eyes, free from judgments. This 12-Minute Meditation allows you to reconnect with yourself and cultivate a sense of presence. Take a moment to replenish your energy and feel fully present. Show Notes Find more from Shalini Bahl-Milne here: https://www.mindful.org/author/shalinibahlmilne/ Let us know what you thought of this episode of 12 Minute Meditation by leaving a review or by emailing [email protected].
The latest scientific research reveals that 12 minutes of meditation a day yields benefits like increased attention, focus, creativity, calm, resilience and compassion. Start your 12-minute sit with guided meditations from today’s leading mindfulness experts, brought to you by Mindful. With a new mindfulness meditation each week, 12 Minute Meditation invites you to bring the benefits of mindfulness to daily life.