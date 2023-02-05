Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Metta Hour with Sharon Salzberg

Podcast Metta Hour with Sharon Salzberg
Be Here Now Network
The Sharon Salzberg Metta Hour features Buddhist philosophy in a practical, common sense vernacular. Sharon’s natural wisdom, sense of humor and the ease with w... More
  • Ep. 209 – Real Life Series with Parker Palmer
    For episode 209 of the Metta Hour Podcast, we have the seventh episode in a special series celebrating Sharon’s new book, “Real Life.” This interview features a conversation between Sharon and Parker Palmer, pulled from the Living An Authentic Life Summit.Real Life is now available from Flatiron Books in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats. To learn more about the book or get a copy, you can visit Sharon’s website here.Parker is a writer, speaker, and activist who focuses on education, community, leadership, spirituality, and social change issues. He is the founder and Senior Partner Emeritus of the Center for Courage & Renewal. He is the author of ten books—including several award-winning titles—that have sold nearly two million copies and been translated into ten languages. His work has touched the lives of millions of people worldwide, seeking to live more courageously and authentically while serving the human possibility. In this episode, Parker and Sharon speak about:• Parker’s life path• Having faith in wholeness• Embracing our brokenness• The emergence of the true self• Keeping death before your eyes• Solitude versus community• Welcome to the human race• Tapping into our authentic self• Authenticity as an act of discernment• How to impact the world around us• Life as a Möbius Strip• The opportunity of silence• What draws Parker to certain poems• Letting your heart speak• Parker’s experience with depression• Self-care doesn’t mean self-indulgence • Community as a practiceThe conversation closes with Parker sharing one of his poems, “Harrowing.” To learn more about Parker’s work, you can visit his website. This is his first appearance on the Metta Hour Podcast.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    54:45
  • Ep. 208 – Real Life Series with Pete Holmes
    For episode 208 of the Metta Hour Podcast, we have the sixth episode in a special series celebrating Sharon’s new book, “Real Life.”Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/mettaThis interview features a conversation between Sharon and Pete Holmes, pulled from the Living An Authentic Life Summit. Pete is a comedian, writer, actor, cartoonist, podcast host, author, and spiritual seeker. His book, Comedy Sex God, explores his relationship with faith and comedy. His popular podcast, You Made It Weird, is a comedic exploration of the meaning of life, with guests ranging from Seth Rogen to Blake Griffin. As a comedian, Pete created and starred in the semi-autobiographical HBO show Crashing, which he executive produced alongside Judd Apatow. He is also an accomplished stand-up comedian with numerous television specials and late-night appearances.Real Life is now available from Flatiron Books in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats. To learn more about the book or get a copy, you can visit Sharon’s website here. In this episode, Pete and Sharon speak about:• Writing one’s biography • Fame is an agreed-upon conceit• Pete’s teacher Ram Dass• Specialness addiction• Pete’s experience facing his ego in his work• Fame is something that happens in other people’s minds• Franciscan teacher Richard Rohr• Growing up as a fundamentalist Christian• Pete’s experience with Hero’s Journey• What is still true amidst immense challenges• Pete’s motto: “What is This?”• Letting go of specialness • What matters when we die• Pete’s first meeting with Ram Dass• How do we love our neighbors when we don’t like them?• Faith and despair• The practice of “Yes, Thank-You.”To learn more about Pete’s work, you can visit Pete's websiteSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/26/2023
    58:18
  • Ep. 207 – Real Life Series: Book Launch with Dan Harris & JoAnna Hardy
    For episode 207 of the Metta Hour Podcast, we are celebrating the release of Sharon’s new book, Real Life, with a recording of her virtual book launch event.Recorded on April 11, 2023, and hosted by the Insight Meditation Society’s Book Club, this event features a conversation with Sharon and JoAnna Hardy, moderated by Dan Harris.Real Life is now available from Flatiron Books in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats. To learn more about the book or get a copy, you can visit Sharon’s website here.In this conversation, Sharon, JoAnna, and Dan speak about:The impetus for the book, Real LifeHow committed meditators can still be stuckWhere Sharon struggles with opennessJoanna’s journey with shameThe difference between guilt and shameHandshake practiceGrowth mindset versus fixed mindsetJoanna’s daily practiceLove taking the form of fierce compassionNavigating a meditation droughtThe growing pains of learning new thingsWhat role community plays in Real LifeAging gracefully and staying openWhat authentic living means to SharonSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/19/2023
    56:56
  • Ep. 206 – Real Life Series: Audiobook Excerpt Read by Sharon Salzberg
    For episode 206 of the Metta Hour Podcast, we are releasing a special extended excerpt of the Real Life Audiobook.Read by Sharon, this hour-long excerpt includes the introduction of the book entitled “Introduction: Embarking on a Journey Together” and the first chapter, “From Constriction to Expansion.” The book Real Life is available April 11th, 2023 from Flatiron Books in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats. To learn more about the book or get a copy, you can visit Sharon’s website here.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/metta See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/10/2023
    1:00:23
  • Ep. 205 – Real Life Series with Sarah Jones
    For episode 205 of the Metta Hour Podcast, we have the third in a special series celebrating Sharon’s new book, “Real Life.” This interview features a conversation between Sharon and Sarah Jones, pulled from the Living An Authentic Life SummitTo learn more about Sarah’s work, you can visit her website. To hear this interview in it’s entirety, you can sign up for the Living an Authentic Life Summit right here, which runs online from March 29th – April 5th and is free to join.Sarah is a Tony Award-winning solo performer, writer, comedian and activist. Sarah is mainly known for her multi-character one-person shows, including Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel and the critically-acclaimed play Sell/Buy/Date, which inspired the film. In this conversation, Sarah and Sharon speak about:• Sarah’s new film, “Sell/Buy/Date”• Art expanding what seems possible• The political nature of art• The necessity of courage• The impacts of covid• Being able to give our all in life• Sitting down and getting real• An encounter with the Buddha in Washington Heights• People make sense• Tracing Sarah’s path from childhood• Learning to hear our inner guidance• Love is the most powerful force in the universe“We live in a society that requires a certain kind of self-alienation, a competition, and a shutting off of the part of us that knows we are one among many.” – Sarah Jones See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/3/2023
    48:51

About Metta Hour with Sharon Salzberg

The Sharon Salzberg Metta Hour features Buddhist philosophy in a practical, common sense vernacular. Sharon’s natural wisdom, sense of humor and the ease with which she translates these teachings forge an intimate connection with the listener. From everyday experiences to pithy revelations, each podcast is a journey on the path of self-discovery.


Sharon Salzberg is a meditation pioneer, world-renowned teacher, and New York Times bestselling author.

She is one of the first to bring mindfulness and lovingkindness meditation to mainstream American culture over 45 years ago, inspiring generations of meditation teachers and wellness influencers. Sharon is co-founder of The Insight Meditation Society in Barre, MA, and the author of twelve books, including the New York Times bestseller, Real Happiness, now in its second edition, and her seminal work, Lovingkindness. Her forthcoming release, Real Life: The Journey from Isolation to Openness and Freedom, is set for release in April of 2023 from Flatiron Books. www.sharonsalzberg.com

