Metta Hour with Sharon Salzberg

Ep. 209 – Real Life Series with Parker Palmer

For episode 209 of the Metta Hour Podcast, we have the seventh episode in a special series celebrating Sharon's new book, "Real Life." This interview features a conversation between Sharon and Parker Palmer, pulled from the Living An Authentic Life Summit.Real Life is now available from Flatiron Books in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats. To learn more about the book or get a copy, you can visit Sharon's website here.Parker is a writer, speaker, and activist who focuses on education, community, leadership, spirituality, and social change issues. He is the founder and Senior Partner Emeritus of the Center for Courage & Renewal. He is the author of ten books—including several award-winning titles—that have sold nearly two million copies and been translated into ten languages. His work has touched the lives of millions of people worldwide, seeking to live more courageously and authentically while serving the human possibility. In this episode, Parker and Sharon speak about:• Parker's life path• Having faith in wholeness• Embracing our brokenness• The emergence of the true self• Keeping death before your eyes• Solitude versus community• Welcome to the human race• Tapping into our authentic self• Authenticity as an act of discernment• How to impact the world around us• Life as a Möbius Strip• The opportunity of silence• What draws Parker to certain poems• Letting your heart speak• Parker's experience with depression• Self-care doesn't mean self-indulgence • Community as a practiceThe conversation closes with Parker sharing one of his poems, "Harrowing." To learn more about Parker's work, you can visit his website. This is his first appearance on the Metta Hour Podcast.