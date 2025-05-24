Powered by RND
Meditation Oasis
Meditation Oasis

Mary and Richard Maddux
Health & WellnessReligion & Spirituality
Meditation Oasis
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 64
  • Belly Soothe Meditation for Trying Times
    Time = 10:11. Use this meditation to relieve stress, especially when it is affecting your stomach or bowels. So many of us feel the effects of stress in our gut. Any of our guided meditations can help reduce stress, but this latest podcast episode goes straight to the belly. It’s designed to direct relaxation and relief to where it’s most needed.
    --------  
    10:11
  • Self-Soothing for Coronavirus Pandemic
    Time = 9:22. In this time of anxiety and stress, our Self-Soothing for Coronavirus Pandemic guided meditation can help you learn to soothe yourself. In this time of social isolation, it can help you learn to be your own best friend. The meditation gently guides you to hold your feelings and yourself with tenderness and compassion.
    --------  
    9:22
  • Embrace Effortlessness & Ease -- Part 3
    Time = 19:46. Use this longest version of Embrace Effortlessness & Ease whenever you can to further develop the habit of effortlessness. There is more silence throughout the meditation allowing you to go deeper and become more self-sufficient.
    --------  
    19:47
  • Embrace Effortlessness & Ease Meditation -- Part 2
    Time = 10:00. This second of a series of 3 meditations, is a longer version which will allow you to go deeper into the experience of effortlessness and ease and develop a habit of effortlessness in meditation.  
    --------  
    9:47
  • Embrace Effortlessness & Ease -- Part 1
    First of a series of 3 meditations. The essence of meditation is effortlessness. This guided meditation is designed to help you experience greater ease in meditation. You will learn to let go of effort when it comes up so that you can flow easily with whatever you experience.
    --------  
    5:01

About Meditation Oasis

Meditations to help you to relax deeply, be more present and flow more easily with life. We offer a variety of guided meditations with and without music, as well as instructions for meditations you can do on your own. We wish you a peaceful mind and open heart.
