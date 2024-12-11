Another Wednesday, Another Episode of Mavericks on the Mic. Episode 2 of Mavericks on the Mic with Dante Bowe is here. Join the founders and executives behind Maverick City Music and Tribl Records as they talk with Dante Bowe. Dante is reflecting on his journey with Maverick City Music---from creating groundbreaking worship music to navigating industry dynamics, they are talking about it all:🎙️His history ...and future... with Maverick City Music🎙️ Breaking Barriers in Gospel Music🎙️ Does Collaboration Always Win?🎙️ Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X and "The Statement"🎙️ Navigating the Music Industry🎙️ ...and much moreEnjoy this conversation with our brother, Dante Bowe 🙌Chapters:00:00 - Welcome to Mavericks on the Mic02:00 - The Genesis of Maverick City Music08:30 - Breaking Barriers in Gospel Music15:00 - Songwriting with Heart and Passion22:00 - The Impact of Collaboration30:00 - Navigating Challenges in the Industry40:00 - Reflecting on Notable Moments50:00 - Current Projects and Future Aspirations01:05:00 - Final thoughts on faith, creativity, and community.🔥 Drop a comment to let us know who you want to see on the Mic. 👉 Don’t forget to rate, share and subscribe 🎧 Want to watch the conversation? Watch on YouTube
Maverick City Music UNCENSORED: An Interview with Ruslan KD
Welcome to Episode 1 of Mavericks on the Mic with Ruslan KD!Everyone has their stories—both good and bad—about Maverick City Music. For the first time ever, the founders and executives behind Maverick City Music and Tribl Records sit down with Ruslan KD to answer all the most-talked-about questions, including:🎙️ Questions about Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine and Dante Bowe🎙️ Collaborations with Kirk Franklin and Mainstream Music🎙️ A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Tribl Records' Label Deals 🎙️ Who is in Maverick City Music?🎙️ Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, the Grammys, BET Awards and Will Smith🎙️ ...and much moreGet ready. This is the unfiltered conversation everyone has been waiting for.00:08:25 How Maverick City Started00:14:25 The Christian/Gospel Divide00:19:45 Ruslan's Introduction to the Gospel00:25:52 Who is Maverick City?00:30:54 The Business Side of Maverick City00:37:42 Worship Music, but not Worship Pastors00:47:25 Clearing Up Rumors: Dante Bowe00:57:15 We Got Some Things Wrong, But01:00:52 Bad Bunny & The Statement01:09:30 Worship Leaders and Imperfect People with a Platform01:23:07 Maverick City and Mainstream Stages 01:33:49 Will Smith ft. Chandler Moore01:46:06 Misconceptions: Christianity + Race and Success01:57:30 Breaking Industry Norms#MaverickCityMusic #MusicInterviews #RuslanKD #GospelMusic🔥 Drop a comment to let us know who you want to see on the Mic. 👉 Don’t forget to rate, share and subscribe 🎧 Want to watch the conversation? Watch on YouTube
The answers to all of your questions are coming 👀 12.4.24🔥 Drop a comment to let us know who you want to see on the Mic. 👉 Don’t forget to rate, share and subscribe 🎧 Want to watch the conversation? Watch on YouTube
Mavericks move differently. They are known for disrupting the status quo and rewriting the script. Mavericks on the Mic uncovers the “Maverick Moments” that have shaped the lives of our guests. From personal stories of risk, unexpected pivots to moments of faith and resilience, these stories will inspire you to see your own Maverick Moment — the one that changed everything, even if no one else knows about it.