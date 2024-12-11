Maverick City Music UNCENSORED: An Interview with Ruslan KD

Welcome to Episode 1 of Mavericks on the Mic with Ruslan KD!Everyone has their stories—both good and bad—about Maverick City Music. For the first time ever, the founders and executives behind Maverick City Music and Tribl Records sit down with Ruslan KD to answer all the most-talked-about questions, including:🎙️ Questions about Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine and Dante Bowe🎙️ Collaborations with Kirk Franklin and Mainstream Music🎙️ A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Tribl Records' Label Deals 🎙️ Who is in Maverick City Music?🎙️ Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, the Grammys, BET Awards and Will Smith🎙️ ...and much moreGet ready. This is the unfiltered conversation everyone has been waiting for.00:08:25 How Maverick City Started00:14:25 The Christian/Gospel Divide00:19:45 Ruslan's Introduction to the Gospel00:25:52 Who is Maverick City?00:30:54 The Business Side of Maverick City00:37:42 Worship Music, but not Worship Pastors00:47:25 Clearing Up Rumors: Dante Bowe00:57:15 We Got Some Things Wrong, But01:00:52 Bad Bunny & The Statement01:09:30 Worship Leaders and Imperfect People with a Platform01:23:07 Maverick City and Mainstream Stages 01:33:49 Will Smith ft. Chandler Moore01:46:06 Misconceptions: Christianity + Race and Success01:57:30 Breaking Industry Norms#MaverickCityMusic #MusicInterviews #RuslanKD #GospelMusic🔥 Drop a comment to let us know who you want to see on the Mic. 👉 Don’t forget to rate, share and subscribe 🎧 Want to watch the conversation? Watch on YouTube