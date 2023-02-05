Look... every couple struggles. You fight too much; you're bored; sex is either okay (or rare); maybe you're even considering divorce. OR... maybe your marriage... More
Available Episodes
5 of 269
Ep 268 Core Negative Image
Zach is feeling really sick and his wife is not being as helpful as he would hope. Laura confesses that she has no patience for her family when they are sick. Zach had one of the best nights of his life.
They discuss how to break out of your well establish Core Negative Image of your partner to get through conflict and build greater intimacy.
5/16/2023
34:11
Ep 267 Radical Integrity with River Faire
Zach and Laura interview holistic personal transformation guide, River Faire, about alternative ways to find healing and wholeness both personally and in your relationships.
Be sure to check out River's resources, including his new FREE Masterclass, at https://www.riverfaire.com/
5/9/2023
45:16
Ep 266 Processing Time
Zach and Laura catch up after some time away. They consider the importance of being intentional about how you are directing your energy for yourself and your partner.
Laura brings the topic of navigating differences in how couples process their relationship. What do you do when someone needs more time than the other before they can talk about it? They offer some great advice to point you in the right direction.
You still have a few days left to sign up for May's workshop at https://marriagetherapyradio.com/seven-principles-workshop/
5/2/2023
35:06
Ep 265 Space Force, Mothers-In-Law, and Music
Zach and Laura record on the road after a long day of training at Space Force. They discuss validating your partner, stealing friends' cars, and personalized music. They go on to discuss a question from a listener about navigating the relationship with a mother-in-law.
4/25/2023
31:56
Ep 264 Grief with Dr. Shannon Curry
Zach and Laura are joined by clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry to discuss grief. You can find Dr. Curry at https://currypsychology.com/
Join Zach and Laura for their workshop by visiting https://marriagetherapyradio.com/seven-principles-workshop/
Look... every couple struggles. You fight too much; you're bored; sex is either okay (or rare); maybe you're even considering divorce. OR... maybe your marriage is actually pretty good, but you want to go deeper. In this podcast, straight-talking marriage therapists Zach Brittle and Laura Heck tackle the most common complaints virtually every marriage experience. Along the way, they reveal the science behind strong relationships and talk about what's really going on for couples. Topics include conflict, communication, compatibility, money, sex, in-laws, infidelity, time-management, future dreams, and more. If you want relief? A deeper connection? A new way forward...? Then you've got to find out what's REALLY going on in your marriage. That's what this podcast is about. You can learn more about Zach and Laura, and their alternatives to traditional therapy at marriagetherapyradio.com.