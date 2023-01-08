Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Manufacturing Happy Hour in the App
Listen to Manufacturing Happy Hour in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Manufacturing Happy Hour

Manufacturing Happy Hour

Podcast Manufacturing Happy Hour
Podcast Manufacturing Happy Hour

Manufacturing Happy Hour

Chris Luecke
add
Welcome to Manufacturing Happy Hour, the podcast where we get real about the latest trends and technologies impacting modern manufacturers. Hosted by industry ...
More
TechnologyBusinessCareersEducationHow To
Welcome to Manufacturing Happy Hour, the podcast where we get real about the latest trends and technologies impacting modern manufacturers. Hosted by industry ...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 192
  • 150: When Will We Actually Close the Skills Gap? Featuring Ann Wyatt
    Manufacturing professionals have been talking about the skills gap for a long time now – but when will it finally close? While we don’t have a crystal ball on Manufacturing Happy Hour, we have a guest who comes close. Ann Wyatt, President and Agency Owner of Ann Wyatt Recruiting joins the show to share some great insights, advice, and predictions for the future of the industry. Ann’s a long-time listener of the show and has been part of the Manufacturing Happy Hour community for a while now. So, this conversation is long overdue! Ann dives into the skills shortage problem, what manufacturers can do to compete for talent, how to remove friction from the recruitment process, and why we need to rethink how we advertise jobs. She also explains why companies need to do more brand awareness and not just rely on job boards to find talent. Aside from recruitment and the skills gap problem, we also have some great chats about karaoke, punk rock, and glass blowing. So tune in for a very informative and varied conversation this week! In this episode, find out: How manufacturing skill needs have evolved Why we need to look at transferable skills from other industries Why job boards alone won’t attract top talent How to reduce friction in the recruitment process Why company branding is key for advertising roles How manufacturing companies can attract more talent Predictions for the industry in 2-5 years Why Industry 4.0 is important for closing the skills gap How to retain great talent Enjoying the show? Please leave us a review here. Even one sentence helps. It’s feedback from Manufacturing All-Stars like you that keeps us going! Tweetable Quotes: “Making sure that you have a short hiring process right now is super imperative.” “We were looking at industrial maintenance individuals from a mechanical perspective. Now we are looking at them from a mechatronics perspective.” “The candidate experience doesn't stop once you go through the onboarding process. I think that you've got to really commit yourself to your culture on a daily basis.” Links & mentions: Ann Wyatt Recruiting, providing manufacturing clients with the candidates they need COVID-1985, a great parody cover of Bowling For Soup’s 1985 that your host wrote and recorded in 2020 Lipz Lounge, karaoke bar located in Straight to Ale in Huntsville, AL’s Campus 805 Make sure to visit http://manufacturinghappyhour.com for detailed show notes and a full list of resources mentioned in this episode. Stay Innovative, Stay Thirsty.
    8/22/2023
    48:09
  • 149: Thriving with AI: Artificial Intelligence Strategies for Manufacturers with Jeff Winter
    Artificial intelligence is THE hot topic at the moment – no matter what industry you’re in. For manufacturers, it could be a game-changer if you have a great strategy. But how do you get started with AI? Well, you’re in luck with this episode of Manufacturing Happy Hour with Jeff Winter, Sr. Director of Industry Strategy & Manufacturing. Jeff breaks down some of the best strategies to thrive with AI. We cover everything from the differences between different AI types to the best use cases for AI for manufacturers and how to move forward in the age of Industry 4.0. Jeff is the go-to guy for all things Industry 4.0 on LinkedIn, and he shares bags of important data and advice in this episode about how manufacturers can achieve success. It’s not one to miss! In this episode, find out: The differences between AI and machine learning How manufacturers should approach AI Where AI is underutilized Use cases for manufacturers using AI What the data says about investments in AI and Industry 4.0 strategies The best practices for automation in Industry 4.0 Why you need to be a tech-forward company to attract talent Why investing in people is still so important Enjoying the show? Please leave us a review here. Even one sentence helps. It’s feedback from Manufacturing All-Stars like you that keeps us going! Tweetable Quotes: “Seek hands-on experience. Theory and knowledge are essential, but practical experience is equally important. So seek opportunities to work on real-world projects […]This will enhance your problem-solving abilities and allow you to apply your knowledge in a practical setting.” “Networking is valuable for career growth. You can do this by attending industry events, joining relevant online communities, and connecting with professionals in the field. Networking not only helps with job opportunities and collaborations, but it can also help with mentorships.” “Industry 4. 0 is rapidly evolving and it's crucial for engineers to stay up to date with the latest technologies and trends. So offer training opportunities, offer certifications, give an allowance of funds for people to attend relevant workshops and conferences and continually to learn.” Links & mentions: Hitachi Solutions, a global cloud-services, systems integrator; a 100% Microsoft platform-focused organization Expanding AI’s Impact with Organizational Learning, MITSloan Management Review The Future of Industrial AI in Manufacturing, a June 2023 report by the Manufacturing Leadership Council IoT Signals Report, presented by Microsoft
    8/15/2023
    44:20
  • 148: Why Your Manufacturing Business Should Be Boring with Marc Bowers, Executive Director of St. Louis Makes
    We know what you’re thinking…this episode title is against everything we stand for! But hear us out… “Manufacturing should be boring” may sound like the antithesis of this podcast but, as you listen, you’ll understand what this guest means. On this episode of Manufacturing Happy Hour, we are joined by St. Louis Makes Executive Director, Marc Bowers. St. Louis Makes is a non-profit helping emerging and mid-sized regional manufacturers drive sales expansion through product innovation and new marketing opportunities. Marc joins the show to discuss the main how-tos of running a manufacturing business, why old-school entrepreneurship is making a comeback and the advantages of thinking outside the box. Plus, an explanation for our title! In this episode, find out: The infrastructure of St. Louis The return of old-school manufacturing entrepreneurship The customers manufacturing leaders should focus on What to do before seeking out adjacent business opportunities Why you need to know the business inside out The benefits of taking alternative career paths Leveraging the importance of education Steps to buying a manufacturing company Important how-tos when running a manufacturing business Enjoying the show? Please leave us a review here. Even one sentence helps. It’s feedback from Manufacturing All-Stars like you that keeps us going! Tweetable Quotes: “Everything that I've learned, I've learned from somebody else. It’s not like the knowledge spontaneously popped into my head. The way I've done that is by taking calls where other people maybe wouldn't have.” “So many people made the jump into high tech. They failed to realize that there was nothing but tech in manufacturing and it wasn't cool. I like doing the contrarian and at the time that was manufacturing.” “The smaller the company, the bigger the opportunity…until you get too small.” Links & mentions: Connect with Marc on LinkedIn MarcBowers.com, helping companies drive up revenue through data-driven solutions for sales growth St. Louis Makes, a St. Louis, Missouri-based 501c3 nonprofit and the only community peer group that serves emerging and mid-size regional manufacturers to help them drive sales expansion through product innovation and identification of new market opportunities Cortex Center for Emerging Technologies (CET), an affiliate of St. Louis’ Cortex Innovation Community since 2012, the CET provides the infrastructure and resources needed for early-stage, high-growth companies in the fields of information technology, bioscience and consumer/manufactures products to innovate and thrive O’Connell’s Pub, an old Irish bar serving up some of the best burgers in St. Louis Make sure to visit
    8/8/2023
    52:53
  • 147: What “Tether Golf” Can Teach You about Supply Chain with Co-founders Jesse Darley and Randy Koplin
    What do golf, beer caps, and face masks have in common? It turns out this week’s guests on Manufacturing Happy Hour! Tether Golf Co-Founders Jesse Darley and Randy Koplin join the show to talk about their innovative new golf-inspired game and what it takes to get a product like that to market. Both Jesse and Randy are no strangers to product businesses, having launched products from beer cap maps to COVID-19 face mask accessories. This time, they turned their attention to design Tether Golf – a head-to-head putting game that brings a fun twist to golf. We talk about supply chains - how to pick one that allows you to scale and iterate quickly, and what Jesse and Randy have learned from their previous product businesses. Randy and Jesse also explain why business relationships with suppliers and manufacturers are the heart of any successful product venture. In this episode, find out: How Tether Golf works What they learned from previous ventures Why finding local vendors is best for your supply chain What you need to look for in a localized supply chain Why business relationships are so important Lessons learned from previous businesses Why YouTube is such a helpful business resource What the future holds for Tether Golf Advice for aspiring product entrepreneurs Enjoying the show? Please leave us a review here. Even one sentence helps. It’s feedback from Manufacturing All-Stars like you that keeps us going! Tweetable Quotes: “People wait too long in small businesses to offload the things that really someone else can do better.” – Jesse “Make them, prototype them, and don't worry if it's a silly idea. Just get it out there.” - Randy “Keeping [supply chains] local helps foster relationships.” - Randy Links & mentions: Tether Golf, a head-to-head putting game co-founded by Jesse and Randy Beer Cap Maps, the original laser cut plywood and steel maps of your state or country that let you create unique wall art using bottle caps from your favorite beverages Jonco Industries, Milwaukee-based product manufacturers Pubcast Worldwide, our first interview with Jesse (on a different podcast) from 2017 Make sure to visit http://manufacturinghappyhour.com for detailed show notes and a full list of resources mentioned in this episode. Stay Innovative, Stay Thirsty.
    8/1/2023
    45:23
  • 146: The Workforce Slugfest: A Live Panel on Training Programs, Immigration Policy, and Attracting the Next Generation
    You just can’t find the people these days, right? Anyone in the manufacturing, engineering, or construction industries knows that the top challenge right now is finding talent. There’s a shortage of willing and able workers in the U.S. – and immigration policies make it difficult to bring in talent from overseas. In this episode of Manufacturing Happy Hour, we head to Washington D.C. for a special live panel discussion from the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall. Marsia Geldert-Murphey, ASCE President-Elect, Thayer Long, President of the Association for Print Technologies and Steve Hall, Executive VP of ACEC, explore the reasons behind the talent shortage, how public policy could help, and how organizations are trying to attract the next generation of workers. In this episode, find out: What employers can do to grow their applicant pool How firms are trying to attract talent Why you need to move people to the opportunities How public policy could help Why immigration rules need to be revisited What drives young people How organizations are reaching out to school and college-aged students Enjoying the show? Please leave us a review here. Even one sentence helps. It’s feedback from Manufacturing All-Stars like you that keeps us going! Tweetable Quotes: “When you look at countries like Germany, Belarus, South Korea, UAE, 30% of their graduates are STEM graduates. In the United States, it's 19%. It's a math problem. We just do not have enough people. So we have got to improve our immigration program.” – Marsia “There's a lot of drivers that motivate young people today, and I don't think they always think about engineering as a way of accomplishing those goals. So [we need] messaging like that to young people through STEM programs.” - Steve “If the government put a quarter of the amount of effort into promoting an apprenticeship and a career in the construction trade as they do by subsidizing and supporting college education, it’d have a tremendous impact to bring more people into our field.” - Thayer Links & mentions: Association for Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), an organization that’s advancing equipment manufacturers in the global marketplace. They're on a mission not only to help businesses succeed but to build a community so that the industry as a whole can make positive, lasting change. American Society of Civil Engineers, the nation’s oldest engineering society that represents more than 150,000 members in 177 countries. Independent Electrical Contractors, a national trade association for merit shop electrical and systems contractors. American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), the business voice of America’s engineering industry, representing nearly 6,000 firms to advocate for policies at federal, state and local levels. Make sure to visit http://manufacturinghappyhour.com for detailed show notes and a full list of resources mentioned in this episode. Stay Innovative, Stay Thirsty.
    7/25/2023
    29:26

More Technology podcasts

About Manufacturing Happy Hour

Welcome to Manufacturing Happy Hour, the podcast where we get real about the latest trends and technologies impacting modern manufacturers. Hosted by industry veteran Chris Luecke, each week, we interview makers, founders, and other manufacturing leaders that are at the top of their game and give you the tools, tactics, and strategies you need to take your career and your business to the next level. We go beyond the buzzwords and dissect real-life applications and success stories so that you can tackle your biggest manufacturing challenges and turn them into profitable opportunities. Stay Innovative, Stay Thirsty.
Podcast website

Listen to Manufacturing Happy Hour, a16z Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Manufacturing Happy Hour

Manufacturing Happy Hour

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Manufacturing Happy Hour: Podcasts in Family