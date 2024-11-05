Making Sense of Faith with Adam Hamilton

Welcome to Making Sense of Faith

Do you ever find yourself asking big questions about life—questions that keep you up at night. Questions like: - How do we find faith in uncertain times? - Are science and faith even compatible? - And why do the innocent suffer?This podcast isn’t about easy answers or blind faith. It’s about diving into the tough questions—exploring faith with both your head and your heart. I want to invite you on a journey where we wrestle with doubt, embrace curiosity, and discover how a 2,000-year-old faith still speaks to the deepest parts of our lives today.In each episode, we’ll explore what it means to have faith in a world full of diverse beliefs, differing opinions, and real challenges. Whether you’re skeptical, curious, or a believer, Making Sense of Faith is here for anyone who’s looking for hope—without having to check their brain or values at the door.So, if you’re ready to explore a faith that builds bridges and offers hope, this podcast is for you. Let’s make sense of faith together.