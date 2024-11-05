Making Sense of Faith with Adam Hamilton

In this candid continuation of Making Sense of Faith's inaugural episode, Pastor Adam Hamilton finally answers the question many have wondered: How did he vote in the 2024 election? But more importantly, he and Executive Pastor Scott Cros explore what it means to be defined by faith rather than political identity.Through personal stories about conversations with his granddaughter and lessons learned from nine presidential elections, Adam wrestles with critical questions:How can Christians shock the world with radical kindness?Is practicing kindness enough to create real change?What does it mean to be "prisoners of hope" in divided times?How do we face our fears with faith?Whether you're celebrating or grieving the election results, this episode offers wisdom for moving forward with purpose and courage. Join us for an honest conversation about maintaining hope and building bridges in politically turbulent times.Making Sense of Faith is for anyone who knows that life's hardest questions deserve more than simple answers. Join us as we explore how ancient wisdom speaks to modern challenges.Visit makingsenseoffaith.com for show notes and resources.
--------
43:56
Faith and Presidential Elections, Pt. 1
In this inaugural episode of Making Sense of Faith, Pastor Adam Hamilton tackles faith and politics head-on in the wake of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory. Join Adam for an honest, thought-provoking conversation about finding hope and building bridges in politically divided times.Rather than offering easy answers, this episode wrestles with tough questions:How do we process disappointment and fear after an election?Where is God when prayers seem to go unanswered?What does it mean to put faith in Jesus over politics?How can we build bridges instead of walls between different viewpoints?Whether you're celebrating or grieving the election results, this episode offers wisdom for moving forward with hope, grace and purpose. Adam shares personal insights from his experience leading one of America's largest United Methodist congregations and practical guidance for being part of the solution rather than adding to the division.Making Sense of Faith is a podcast for anyone who knows life's hardest questions deserve more than simple answers. Join us as we explore how ancient wisdom speaks to modern challenges.Subscribe for new episodes exploring life's biggest questions through the lens of Christian faith.Visit makingsenseoffaith.com for show notes and resources.
--------
36:33
Welcome to Making Sense of Faith
Do you ever find yourself asking big questions about life—questions that keep you up at night. Questions like: - How do we find faith in uncertain times? - Are science and faith even compatible? - And why do the innocent suffer?This podcast isn’t about easy answers or blind faith. It’s about diving into the tough questions—exploring faith with both your head and your heart. I want to invite you on a journey where we wrestle with doubt, embrace curiosity, and discover how a 2,000-year-old faith still speaks to the deepest parts of our lives today.In each episode, we’ll explore what it means to have faith in a world full of diverse beliefs, differing opinions, and real challenges. Whether you’re skeptical, curious, or a believer, Making Sense of Faith is here for anyone who’s looking for hope—without having to check their brain or values at the door.So, if you’re ready to explore a faith that builds bridges and offers hope, this podcast is for you. Let’s make sense of faith together.
Making Sense of Faith isn't your typical religious podcast. Join Adam Hamilton, bestselling author, speaker, and pastor, as he tackles life's biggest questions with intellectual depth and genuine compassion without asking you to check your brain at the door. Drawing from his experience as an author, speaker, and pastor with decades of conversations asking questions about faith, Adam explores faith that's both deeply rooted and forward-thinking. Here, doubt isn't the opposite of faith—it's part of the journey.