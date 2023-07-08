Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Dr. Brian Lenzkes & Dr. Tro
Low Carb MD is a patient-centered podcast focusing on weight loss, wellness and preventative medicine. The co-hosts, Dr. Brian Lenzkes, Dr. Tro, Dr. Jason Fung ...
Health & FitnessMedicine
Available Episodes

5 of 293
  • Episode 293: Anna Vocino
    Thank you for joining us for another episode of the Low Carb MD Podcast. Anna Vocino is an actor, comic, voice overer, podcaster, and cookbooker. In 2012, she partnered with the inimitable Vinnie Tortorich to co-host and produce The Fitness Confidential Podcast. Her recipes re-create gluten-free, sugar-free, and grain-free versions of everyone’s favorite foods. In this conversation, Brian and Anna talk about Anna’s dietary history and vocational history, how Anna creates a recipe using whole foods, tricks that big food manufacturing companies use to cut costs and covertly make their foods less healthy, the difficulties involved in trying to manufacture foods that are 100% free from added sugar and grains, secrets of making grain-free pasta, the effects of stress on metabolic health, the mysterious phenomenon of the French and Italian ‘diets’, low-carb July 4th recipes, and making low-carb desserts. For more information, please see the links below. Thank you for listening! Links: Anna Vocino: Website Twitter Instagram Easy Links Dr. Brian Lenzkes: Website Twitter Dr. Tro Kalayjian: Website Twitter Instagram Doctor Tro App Join a growing community of individuals who are improving their metabolic health; together. Get started at your own pace with a self-guided curriculum developed by Dr. Tro and his care team, community chat, weekly meetings, courses, challenges, message boards and more. Apple Google Learn more
    8/21/2023
    58:16
  • Episode 292: Clarissa Kennedy and Molly Painschab
    Thank you for joining us for another episode of the Low Carb MD Podcast. Molly Painschab is a dual-licensed mental health and addiction counselor and has worked in the field since 2005. She is co-chair of the Sugar & Food Addiction Professional Network. Molly is also a member of the Academy of Eating Disorders and in the Substance Use Disorders Special Interest Group. Clarissa Kennedy is a Clinical Social Worker and the founder of Reinvent Your Bliss Point. She has a diploma in Professional Addiction Studies and is a registered member of the Ontario Association of Mental Health Professionals. She has over 14 years of experience working with adolescents, adults and families in a wide range of treatment settings, including residential treatment, outpatient services, and private practice. In this conversation, Tro, Brian, Clarissa, and Molly talk about personal and professional history with addictions of many kinds, some intricacies involved in treating addiction, what it means to be a harm-reduction clinician, why cognitive behavioral therapy seems to work so well for food addiction, the importance of community support for addiction recovery, and the resources offered by Sweet Sobriety. For more information, please see the links below. Thank you for listening! Links: Clarissa Kennedy and Molly Painschab: Sweet Sobriety Food Junkies Podcast Molly’s Linktree Clarissa’s Linktree Dr. Brian Lenzkes: Website Twitter Dr. Tro Kalayjian: Website Twitter Instagram Doctor Tro App Join a growing community of individuals who are improving their metabolic health; together. Get started at your own pace with a self-guided curriculum developed by Dr. Tro and his care team, community chat, weekly meetings, courses, challenges, message boards and more. Apple Google Learn more
    8/14/2023
    47:58
  • Episode 291: Graham Phillips
    Thank you for joining us for another episode of the Low Carb MD Podcast. Graham Phillips is a Registered Pharmacist in the U.K., a fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, the owner of iHeart Pharmacy Group (a multi-award-winning community pharmacy group), is on the board of the Public Health Collaboration, and is the owner/operator of Prolongevity. After practising pharmacy for over 35 years, Graham came to the conclusion that our ‘pill for every ill’ approach to healthcare is fundamentally flawed. In this conversation, Tro, Brian, and Graham talk about Graham’s medical and professional history, the U.S. medical system versus the U.K. medical system, why doctors are so uninformed about nutrition, issues with the system of medical education and vested interests, the place that drugs ought to occupy in a good healthcare plan, letting integrity be your definition of success, and spending time to educate your patients. For more information, please see the links below. Thank you for listening! Links: Graham Phillips: ProLongevity Twitter Dr. Brian Lenzkes: Website Twitter Dr. Tro Kalayjian: Website Twitter Instagram Doctor Tro App Join a growing community of individuals who are improving their metabolic health; together. Get started at your own pace with a self-guided curriculum developed by Dr. Tro and his care team, community chat, weekly meetings, courses, challenges, message boards and more. Apple Google Learn more
    8/7/2023
    53:58
  • Episode 290: Dr. Bret Scher
    Thank you for joining us for another episode of the Low Carb MD Podcast.  Dr. Bret Scher is the Director of Metabolic Mind. He is a board-certified cardiologist, lipidologist, and leading expert in therapeutic uses of metabolic therapies, including a ketogenic diet. He has practiced for over 20 years as a preventive cardiologist and was the medical director for dietdoctor.com for over three years. The mission of Metabolic Mind is to share information and resources about the emerging field of metabolic psychiatry.   Bret's goal is to inspire individuals to dictate their own health by adopting healthy lifestyle habits. He is also certified in Functional Medicine, Personal Training, Fitness Nutrition, and Behavioral Modification. Tro, Brian, and Bret talk about the goals and mission of Metabolic Mind, the founding story of Metabolic Mind, current issues in medical education, the many mental health benefits of the keto diet, how to take good metabolic information and make a difference in people’s lives on the individual and on a larger level, sustaining weight loss and metabolic health for the long term, and controlling stress. For more information, please see the links below. Thank you for listening! Links: Bret Scher: Website Facebook Twitter Metabolic Mind Dr. Brian Lenzkes: Website Twitter Dr. Tro Kalayjian: Website Twitter Instagram Doctor Tro App Join a growing community of individuals who are improving their metabolic health; together. Get started at your own pace with a self-guided curriculum developed by Dr. Tro and his care team, community chat, weekly meetings, courses, challenges, message boards and more. Apple Google Learn more
    7/31/2023
    56:53
  • Episode 289: Doug Reynolds
    Thank you for joining us for another episode of the Low Carb MD Podcast. Doug Reynolds is the Founder and CEO of LowCarbUSA. The original organization was founded in the beginning of 2016 with the initial  intention of providing  a platform, through an annual conference, for internationally renowned scientists and medical practitioners to present the ever-increasing body of evidence on the benefits of reducing carbohydrates in the diet (and adding in healthy fats).  He felt that education about the power of the low carb/ketogenic diet for the individual who may not get the information from their medical team or from mainstream nutrition advice, and for practitioners who may then be able to prescribe it in their practice was critical. The tools and resources LowCarbUSA has been providing, not only includes the live conferences, but also  a huge library of educational videos, a growing database of practitioners, and nutritionists and sports trainers who are open to  the carb restriction conversation as well as a searchable database for papers and articles covering the research into the evidence supporting this lifestyle. In this episode, Brian and Doug talk about the SMHP, the upcoming Symposium for Metabolic Health in San Diego, CA, the purpose of the SMHP, the mental health connection with diabetes and diet, processed food addiction, changing your mindset/relationship with regard to food, the necessity of learning to manage and deal with stress, the exercise component of mental and metabolic health, connecting with people and prioritizing community/relationships, and balancing research with clinical experience. For more information, please see the links below. Thank you for listening! Links: Doug Reynolds: LowCarb USA Society of Metabolic Health Practitioners Symposium for Metabolic Health — San Diego (Aug 17-20) Twitter LowCarb USA Coupon Code: LowCarbMD Dr. Brian Lenzkes: Website Low Carb MD Podcast Dr. Tro Kalayjian: Website Twitter Instagram Doctor Tro App Join a growing community of individuals who are improving their metabolic health; together. Get started at your own pace with a self-guided curriculum developed by Dr. Tro and his care team, community chat, weekly meetings, courses, challenges, message boards and more. Apple Google Learn more
    7/24/2023
    1:01:21

About Low Carb MD Podcast

Low Carb MD is a patient-centered podcast focusing on weight loss, wellness and preventative medicine. The co-hosts, Dr. Brian Lenzkes, Dr. Tro, Dr. Jason Fung & Megan Ramos will interview a new guest on each episode and walk the listeners through how they approach weight loss, wellness and disease reversal with their patients.
