Episode 289: Doug Reynolds

Thank you for joining us for another episode of the Low Carb MD Podcast. Doug Reynolds is the Founder and CEO of LowCarbUSA. The original organization was founded in the beginning of 2016 with the initial intention of providing a platform, through an annual conference, for internationally renowned scientists and medical practitioners to present the ever-increasing body of evidence on the benefits of reducing carbohydrates in the diet (and adding in healthy fats). He felt that education about the power of the low carb/ketogenic diet for the individual who may not get the information from their medical team or from mainstream nutrition advice, and for practitioners who may then be able to prescribe it in their practice was critical. The tools and resources LowCarbUSA has been providing, not only includes the live conferences, but also a huge library of educational videos, a growing database of practitioners, and nutritionists and sports trainers who are open to the carb restriction conversation as well as a searchable database for papers and articles covering the research into the evidence supporting this lifestyle. In this episode, Brian and Doug talk about the SMHP, the upcoming Symposium for Metabolic Health in San Diego, CA, the purpose of the SMHP, the mental health connection with diabetes and diet, processed food addiction, changing your mindset/relationship with regard to food, the necessity of learning to manage and deal with stress, the exercise component of mental and metabolic health, connecting with people and prioritizing community/relationships, and balancing research with clinical experience. For more information, please see the links below. Thank you for listening! Links: Doug Reynolds: LowCarb USA Society of Metabolic Health Practitioners Symposium for Metabolic Health — San Diego (Aug 17-20) Twitter LowCarb USA Coupon Code: LowCarbMD Dr. Brian Lenzkes: Website Low Carb MD Podcast Dr. Tro Kalayjian: Website Twitter Instagram Doctor Tro App Join a growing community of individuals who are improving their metabolic health; together. Get started at your own pace with a self-guided curriculum developed by Dr. Tro and his care team, community chat, weekly meetings, courses, challenges, message boards and more. Apple Google Learn more