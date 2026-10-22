What do you do when your marriage undergoes a deep rupture that feels like it cannot be repaired? In today’s episode of Couples Therapy, I sat down with Carl and Laura Lentz for a vulnerable conversation, to discuss the affair that ruptured their relationship and set them on a path of healing. We talk about the cracks in their marriage BEFORE the rupture of infidelity in their marriage, how unhealed trauma from the past led to unhealthy coping, what the healing process practically looked like, and how to begin to recover the first 30 days after disclosure. We have some important conversations around childhood wounds, and how the goal of Christian marriage isn’t just staying married - it’s transformation. This conversation is honest and hopeful, and if you or someone you know is going through a serious rupture, breach of trust, or infidelity in your marriage, this episode is one you must sit down and listen to from start to end. Tune into this episode, and then grab a copy of Relationship Skills to learn the skills YOU need to build a thriving relationship!



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Relationship Skills - Order Now!



Relationships don’t fall apart because of a lack of love but struggle because of a lack of skill. As you and your partner move through the four seasons of a relationship each bringing its own rhythms, challenges, and opportunities for growth—how you show up will either strengthen your relationship or slowly wear it down.



Originally released as Love in Every Season, this updated and expanded guide from licensed professional counselor Debra Fileta is your road map to the skills you need to strengthen your relationship at every stage. Whether you’re single, dating, engaged, or married, Relationship Skills will help you



● in SPRING: stop ignoring red flags and build on a healthy foundation



● in SUMMER: build connection and intimacy without losing yourself



● in FALL: communicate honestly, repair, and grow through conflict



● in WINTER: stay intentional when things feel stagnant



Let this guide help you take your relationship skills to the next level so you can grow in maturity, deepen intimacy, and build a relationship that lasts!



The Debra Fileta Counselors Network:



Book a counseling session at the Debra Fileta Counselors Network and get started on your healing journey from the inside out TODAY! DEBRA FILETA is a Licensed Professional Counselor, national speaker, and founder of the Debra Fileta Counselors Network. She is the bestselling author of nine books including Choosing Marriage, Are You Really OK?, RESET, and Soul Care. Debra is the host of the popular podcast and nationally syndicated radio show Talk To Me where she facilitates on-air authentic counseling-style sessions with notable pastors and leaders. You may also recognize her voice from her appearances on national television and radio, including Better Together, The Kirk Cameron Show, Focus on the Family, The 700 Club, and many others. She reaches millions of people each year with the message of mental, emotional, and relational health. Connect with her on Instagram or at DebraFileta.com.