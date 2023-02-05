Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Debra Fileta, M.A., LPC and Creator of TrueLoveDates.com
add
The hotline style podcast where we talk about love and relationships for every age and stage. More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianitySociety & CultureRelationshipsEducationSelf-Improvement
The hotline style podcast where we talk about love and relationships for every age and stage. More

Available Episodes

5 of 235
  • RESET from Grief (an on-air session with Sabrina)
    Is there something in your life you want to change? I sure hope so, because healthy people are always on ...
    5/9/2023
    40:53
  • RESET from Bad Marriage Advice (with the Lusko’s)
    Is there something in your life you want to change? I sure hope so, because healthy people are always on ...
    5/2/2023
    50:07
  • RESET from Negative Thinking (an on-air session with Josh)
    Is there something in your life you want to change? I sure hope so, because healthy people are always on ...
    4/25/2023
    41:34
  • RESET From Porn (a conversation with Matt and Sathiya)
    Is there something in your life you want to change? I sure hope so, because healthy people are always on ...
    4/18/2023
    40:23
  • RESET from Toxic Optimism
    Is there something in your life you want to change? I sure hope so, because healthy people are always on ...
    4/11/2023
    50:55

About Love and Relationships with Debra Fileta

The hotline style podcast where we talk about love and relationships for every age and stage.
Podcast website

