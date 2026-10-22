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Talk To Me: The Debra Fileta Podcast
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424 episodes
When Family Drama Is Hurting Your Marriage: Couples Therapy with Dave and Ashley Willis10/20/2026 | 1h 3 mins.What do you do when your family of origin is bringing difficult, dysfunctional, or even toxic behaviors into your marriage and family? Today, I sat down for an important conversation with Dave and Ashley Willis on Couples Therapy, who came to talk to me about the process of dealing with a family member whose unhealthy behavior is causing stress and having a significant drain on them. We spend time talking about setting boundaries with dysfunctional family members, what it looks like to decrease access, and how to navigate difficult family members united in your marriage rather than divided. We spend some time talking about feeling “called” to minister to unhealthy family members, yet making sure to differentiate that from codependent relationships. If you’ve ever dealt with difficult family dynamics, family drama, or family dysfunction - this episode is one you’ve got to listen to from start to finish. Tune into this episode, and then grab a copy of Relationship Skills to learn the skills YOU need to build a thriving relationship!
Click here to WATCH the full episode.
Podcast Extras:
Relationship Skills - Order Now!
Relationships don’t fall apart because of a lack of love but struggle because of a lack of skill. As you and your partner move through the four seasons of a relationship each bringing its own rhythms, challenges, and opportunities for growth—how you show up will either strengthen your relationship or slowly wear it down.
Originally released as Love in Every Season, this updated and expanded guide from licensed professional counselor Debra Fileta is your road map to the skills you need to strengthen your relationship at every stage. Whether you’re single, dating, engaged, or married, Relationship Skills will help you
● in SPRING: stop ignoring red flags and build on a healthy foundation
● in SUMMER: build connection and intimacy without losing yourself
● in FALL: communicate honestly, repair, and grow through conflict
● in WINTER: stay intentional when things feel stagnant
Let this guide help you take your relationship skills to the next level so you can grow in maturity, deepen intimacy, and build a relationship that lasts!
The Debra Fileta Counselors Network:
Book a counseling session at the Debra Fileta Counselors Network and get started on your healing journey from the inside out TODAY!
DEBRA FILETA is a Licensed Professional Counselor, national speaker, and founder of the Debra Fileta Counselors...
- What do you do when your marriage undergoes a deep rupture that feels like it cannot be repaired? In today’s episode of Couples Therapy, I sat down with Carl and Laura Lentz for a vulnerable conversation, to discuss the affair that ruptured their relationship and set them on a path of healing. We talk about the cracks in their marriage BEFORE the rupture of infidelity in their marriage, how unhealed trauma from the past led to unhealthy coping, what the healing process practically looked like, and how to begin to recover the first 30 days after disclosure. We have some important conversations around childhood wounds, and how the goal of Christian marriage isn’t just staying married - it’s transformation. This conversation is honest and hopeful, and if you or someone you know is going through a serious rupture, breach of trust, or infidelity in your marriage, this episode is one you must sit down and listen to from start to end. Tune into this episode, and then grab a copy of Relationship Skills to learn the skills YOU need to build a thriving relationship!
Click here to WATCH the full episode.
Podcast Extras:
Relationship Skills - Order Now!
Relationships don’t fall apart because of a lack of love but struggle because of a lack of skill. As you and your partner move through the four seasons of a relationship each bringing its own rhythms, challenges, and opportunities for growth—how you show up will either strengthen your relationship or slowly wear it down.
Originally released as Love in Every Season, this updated and expanded guide from licensed professional counselor Debra Fileta is your road map to the skills you need to strengthen your relationship at every stage. Whether you’re single, dating, engaged, or married, Relationship Skills will help you
● in SPRING: stop ignoring red flags and build on a healthy foundation
● in SUMMER: build connection and intimacy without losing yourself
● in FALL: communicate honestly, repair, and grow through conflict
● in WINTER: stay intentional when things feel stagnant
Let this guide help you take your relationship skills to the next level so you can grow in maturity, deepen intimacy, and build a relationship that lasts!
The Debra Fileta Counselors Network:
Book a counseling session at the Debra Fileta Counselors Network and get started on your healing journey from the inside out TODAY! DEBRA FILETA is a Licensed Professional Counselor, national speaker, and founder of the Debra Fileta Counselors Network. She is the bestselling author of nine books including Choosing Marriage, Are You Really OK?, RESET, and Soul Care. Debra is the host of the popular podcast and nationally syndicated radio show Talk To Me where she facilitates on-air authentic counseling-style sessions with notable pastors and leaders. You may also recognize her voice from her appearances on national television and radio, including Better Together, The Kirk Cameron Show, Focus on the Family, The 700 Club, and many others. She reaches millions of people each year with the message of mental, emotional, and relational health. Connect with her on Instagram or at DebraFileta.com.
- Connection is the heartbeat of a marriage, and without it, a couple can feel like their relationship is slowly dying. In today’s episode of Couples Therapy, we explore the dynamics of connection in marriage with Wade and Rebecca, a couple navigating the challenges of early married life. They’re newlyweds but due to life stressors, physical health issues, and the limitations of living with family, they’re already feeling disconnected in their relationship. We discuss their experiences and practical suggestions for finding a healthy relationship in the middle of life stress and health challenges. If you’re feeling disconnected in your marriage, this episode will give you valuable insights to help you reconnect and thrive. Tune into this episode, and then grab a copy of Relationship Skills to learn the skills YOU need to build a thriving relationship!
Click here to WATCH the full episode.
Podcast Extras:
Relationship Skills - Order Now!
Relationships don’t fall apart because of a lack of love but struggle because of a lack of skill. As you and your partner move through the four seasons of a relationship each bringing its own rhythms, challenges, and opportunities for growth—how you show up will either strengthen your relationship or slowly wear it down.
Originally released as Love in Every Season, this updated and expanded guide from licensed professional counselor Debra Fileta is your road map to the skills you need to strengthen your relationship at every stage. Whether you’re single, dating, engaged, or married, Relationship Skills will help you
● in SPRING: stop ignoring red flags and build on a healthy foundation
● in SUMMER: build connection and intimacy without losing yourself
● in FALL: communicate honestly, repair, and grow through conflict
● in WINTER: stay intentional when things feel stagnant
Let this guide help you take your relationship skills to the next level so you can grow in maturity, deepen intimacy, and build a relationship that lasts!
The Debra Fileta Counselors Network:
Book a counseling session at the Debra Fileta Counselors Network and get started on your healing journey from the inside out TODAY!
DEBRA FILETA is a Licensed Professional Counselor, national speaker, and founder of the Debra Fileta Counselors Network. She is the bestselling author of nine books including...
- Parenting tension is often a marriage problem in disguise. Today on Couples Therapy, I’m joined by Landon and Lindsey who open up about the exact cycle that keeps blowing up their home. They’ve been married 15 years, have three young children, and find that their relationship seems strong – until stress hits. They’re finding that the differences in their parenting styles are triggering each other, and bringing the worst of them – as well as their past wounding – to the surface. Debra walks them through a practical framework for healthier parenting and a healthier marriage. This episode goes deeper than behavior management. It asks the question every overwhelmed parent needs to ask: What happens when your tank is empty, your patience is gone, and your child’s worst moment collides with your worst trigger? The answer could change the way you parent, repair, and connect. Tune into this episode, and then grab a copy of Relationship Skills to learn the skills you need to build a thriving relationship.
Click here to WATCH the full episode.
Podcast Extras:
Relationship Skills - Order Now!
Relationships don’t fall apart because of a lack of love but struggle because of a lack of skill. As you and your partner move through the four seasons of a relationship each bringing its own rhythms, challenges, and opportunities for growth—how you show up will either strengthen your relationship or slowly wear it down.
Originally released as Love in Every Season, this updated and expanded guide from licensed professional counselor Debra Fileta is your road map to the skills you need to strengthen your relationship at every stage. Whether you’re single, dating, engaged, or married, Relationship Skills will help you
in SPRING: stop ignoring red flags and build on a healthy foundation
in SUMMER: build connection and intimacy without losing yourself
in FALL: communicate honestly, repair, and grow through conflict
in WINTER: stay intentional when things feel stagnant
Let this guide help you take your relationship skills to the next level so you can grow in maturity, deepen intimacy, and build a relationship that lasts!
The Debra Fileta Counselors Network:
Book a counseling session at the Debra Fileta Counselors Network and get started on your healing journey from the inside out TODAY!
DEBRA FILETA is a Licensed...
- Is it possible to heal AFTER separation? This episode of Couples Therapy is a heartfelt session with Meagan and Ryan, who join Debra to unpack the roots of their separation, including communication breakdowns, emotional distance, betrayal, and the need for healing on both sides. They’re wondering if it’s even possible to heal after the breakdown that’s happened in their marriage over the years. Debra helps them move beyond blame and into a clearer conversation about safety, ownership, boundaries, and what real restoration would require in stages. This episode will give you some very practical steps for repair, as well as a hopeful framework for rebuilding a struggling marriage with honesty, faith, and intentional next steps. Tune into this episode, and then grab a copy of Relationship Skills to learn the skills you need to build a thriving relationship.
Click here to WATCH the full episode.
Podcast Extras:
Relationship Skills - Order Now!
Relationships don’t fall apart because of a lack of love but struggle because of a lack of skill. As you and your partner move through the four seasons of a relationship each bringing its own rhythms, challenges, and opportunities for growth—how you show up will either strengthen your relationship or slowly wear it down.
Originally released as Love in Every Season, this updated and expanded guide from licensed professional counselor Debra Fileta is your road map to the skills you need to strengthen your relationship at every stage. Whether you’re single, dating, engaged, or married, Relationship Skills will help you
in SPRING: stop ignoring red flags and build on a healthy foundation
in SUMMER: build connection and intimacy without losing yourself
in FALL: communicate honestly, repair, and grow through conflict
in WINTER: stay intentional when things feel stagnant
Let this guide help you take your relationship skills to the next level so you can grow in maturity, deepen intimacy, and build a relationship that lasts!
The Debra Fileta Counselors Network:
Book a counseling session at the Debra Fileta Counselors Network and get started on your healing journey from the inside out TODAY!
DEBRA FILETA is a Licensed Professional Counselor, national speaker, and founder of theMore Christianity podcastsTrending Christianity podcastsAbout Talk To Me: The Debra Fileta PodcastAre you ready to Talk To Me? Join Debra Fileta, a licensed professional counselor, national speaker, and bestselling author for an authentic, on-air, counseling-style show where we talk to people about how they are really doing on Talk To Me: The Debra Fileta Podcast (formerly known as Love & Relationships). Whether having a conversation with a caller from our hotline, or an on-air counseling session with a notable pastor or leader — each of these episodes is a raw, real, authentic conversation showcasing the best of counseling and psychology rooted in God’s Word. Each episode is meant to show you that we are all on a journey of healing—mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and relationally, together. None of us are immune to the challenges and struggles of life, but we don't have to walk this path alone! So if you're ready... Let's talk... Learn more at debrafileta.com/talktomePodcast website
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