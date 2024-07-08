EP 13 - GenoDa1 fights everyday to live his truth

The Lost Soul Survivor Project podcast is a platform for discussing drug addiction and alcoholism, providing a safe space for youth to share their experiences and find support. The podcast was inspired by a song called Lost Souls, which tells the story of someone fighting addiction. In part two of the podcast, the guest, GenoDa1, shares his personal journey with addiction and the impact it had on his mind and body. GenoDa1 's father also struggled with addiction, which had a profound effect on GenoDa1's childhood. Despite the challenges, GenoDa1 has made progress in his fight against addiction and is now in a better place mentally and spiritually. In this conversation, Eugene Vargas shares his journey of overcoming addiction and finding purpose in life. He talks about the challenges of fighting urges and the importance of seeking help. Eugene emphasizes the need to surround oneself with positive influences and cut off toxic relationships. He also discusses his passion for music and his desire to use it as a platform to help others. Eugene reflects on his transformation and the pride he feels in overcoming addiction. He encourages those struggling with addiction to seek help and reminds those currently using drugs that the high is temporary and the problems will still be there. He concludes by expressing his commitment to work on his patience and his goal of leaving a legacy and making a positive impact on the world.