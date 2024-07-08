Photo by Ismael Paramo on UnsplashIn the episode 'YOU ARE NOT ALONE', we explore the profound impact of self-accountability and the path to redemption. Embracing responsibility for the harm one has inflicted on themselves and others ensures that they never truly feel isolated. Through acknowledging their actions, individuals can start to mend relationships and find inner peace, knowing they are not alone in their journey toward healing and growth. This process not only fosters personal transformation but also strengthens connections with those affected by their past behaviors, reinforcing a sense of shared humanity.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/lost-soul-survivor/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
16:03
EP 14 - WRIGHTWAY JAY explains why the LOST SOUL SURVIVOR Podcast is a game changer for people
The conversation revolves around the Lost Soul Survivor podcast, which is a movement and nonprofit created by Wrightway Jay to help people who are fighting addiction. The podcast features stories of addiction, recovery, and personal growth, with the goal of inspiring and empowering listeners. The chapters cover various topics related to addiction, such as finding your pain, living with shame, the power of hitting rock bottom, and the importance of helping others. The podcast aims to create a safe space for people to share their stories and heal, while also providing practical advice and insights.
21:25
EP 13 - GenoDa1 fights everyday to live his truth
The Lost Soul Survivor Project podcast is a platform for discussing drug addiction and alcoholism, providing a safe space for youth to share their experiences and find support. The podcast was inspired by a song called Lost Souls, which tells the story of someone fighting addiction. In part two of the podcast, the guest, GenoDa1, shares his personal journey with addiction and the impact it had on his mind and body. GenoDa1 's father also struggled with addiction, which had a profound effect on GenoDa1's childhood. Despite the challenges, GenoDa1 has made progress in his fight against addiction and is now in a better place mentally and spiritually. In this conversation, Eugene Vargas shares his journey of overcoming addiction and finding purpose in life. He talks about the challenges of fighting urges and the importance of seeking help. Eugene emphasizes the need to surround oneself with positive influences and cut off toxic relationships. He also discusses his passion for music and his desire to use it as a platform to help others. Eugene reflects on his transformation and the pride he feels in overcoming addiction. He encourages those struggling with addiction to seek help and reminds those currently using drugs that the high is temporary and the problems will still be there. He concludes by expressing his commitment to work on his patience and his goal of leaving a legacy and making a positive impact on the world.
45:38
EP 12 - MASONX3X5 reveals how he transformed addiction into aspirational fuel
In this conversation, Masonx3x5 shares his journey from addiction to recovery and transformation. He reflects on the value of life and the realization that his actions were destructive and selfish. Masonx3x5 describes the dark person he was during addiction, filled with hatred, selfishness, and disregard for others. He admits to stealing from loved ones and feeling a sense of emptiness that he tried to fill with drugs. However, a turning point came when he realized the potential of his life and the impact it had on his daughter. He began questioning his actions and found the motivation to change. Masonx3x5 shares his journey from addiction and homelessness to sobriety and rebuilding his life with the help of God. He reflects on the moment he cried out to God and the subsequent opportunities that led him to a program and a path of recovery. Masonx3x5 emphasizes the importance of faith, consistency, and persistence in his transformation. He discusses the process of rebuilding relationships and leaving behind connections that no longer serve his purpose. Masonx3x5 credits his belief in God for giving him peace, joy, and a love that cannot be taken away. He encourages others to find hope and know that they are not alone in their struggles.
46:24
EP 11 - POWER OF BECOMING CLEAN
In the enlightening podcast "POWER OF BECOMING CLEAN," listeners are taken on a transformative journey exploring the profound impact of leading a clean lifestyle. The episode delves into personal stories of overcoming addiction, the benefits of detoxification for mental clarity, and the ripple effect of positive changes on relationships and society. Experts share actionable advice on creating sustainable habits, while inspiring anecdotes highlight the resilience of the human spirit in the pursuit of health and wellness. This podcast serves as a beacon of hope, encouraging individuals to embrace the power of becoming clean for a revitalized and fulfilling life.Photo by Brian Lundquist on Unsplash
The Lost Soul Survivor Podcast provides a powerful voice to every person fighting addiction in pursuit of transforming their lives. The Lost Soul Survivor Podcast enables artists, content creators, and fighters of addiction to express their pain, struggle, and triumph.