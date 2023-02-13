The Violet Hour presents - LONG NIGHT IN EGYPT.
Ep 08: The Book of Maps
Episode 08 - The Book of Maps
Uncle Abasi and Aunt Rania are contacted and slowly learn the fate of the group.
3/13/2023
25:59
Ep 07: May Thy Face Look Backward
Episode 07 - May Thy Face Look Backward
The remaining students face Unas as he weighs their souls for worthiness.
3/6/2023
31:35
Ep 06: In the Hall of Two Truths
Episode 06 - In the Hall of Two Truths
The wind blows the group to the Temple of Ma’at where they are greeted by Anubis, the god of the Underworld. Chaos ensues.
2/27/2023
31:53
Ep 05: The Duat
Episode 05 - The Duat
The floating, glowing eye of Horus leads the students down a passageway that leads to a deep cave lake. While crossing the lake on an ancient funerary boat, the group fights the evil serpent god, Apophis.
2/20/2023
28:38
Ep 04: An Imperishable Spirit
Episode 04 - An Imperishable Spirit
When Jordan commits an indiscretion, the group is suddenly visited by the terrifying spirit of the Pharaoh Unas. Incensed that his tomb has been defiled, he flies into a rage.
