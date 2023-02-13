Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Violet Hour Media
The Violet Hour presents - LONG NIGHT IN EGYPT. During Spring Break, a group of archaeology students travel to Egypt and sneak into the Pyramid of Unas after dark.
The Violet Hour presents - LONG NIGHT IN EGYPT. During Spring Break, a group of archaeology students travel to Egypt and sneak into the Pyramid of Unas after dark.

  • Ep 08: The Book of Maps
    The Violet Hour presents - LONG NIGHT IN EGYPT Episode 08 - The Book of Maps Uncle Abasi and Aunt Rania are contacted and slowly learn the fate of the group. A Violet Hour Media production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/13/2023
    25:59
  • Ep 07: May Thy Face Look Backward
    The Violet Hour presents - LONG NIGHT IN EGYPT Episode 07 - May Thy Face Look Backward The remaining students face Unas as he weighs their souls for worthiness. A Violet Hour Media production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/6/2023
    31:35
  • Ep 06: In the Hall of Two Truths
    The Violet Hour presents - LONG NIGHT IN EGYPT Episode 06 - In the Hall of Two Truths The wind blows the group to the Temple of Ma’at where they are greeted by Anubis, the god of the Underworld. Chaos ensues. A Violet Hour Media production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/27/2023
    31:53
  • Ep 05: The Duat
    The Violet Hour presents - LONG NIGHT IN EGYPT Episode 05 - The Duat The floating, glowing eye of Horus leads the students down a passageway that leads to a deep cave lake. While crossing the lake on an ancient funerary boat, the group fights the evil serpent god, Apophis. A Violet Hour Media production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/20/2023
    28:38
  • Ep 04: An Imperishable Spirit
    The Violet Hour presents - LONG NIGHT IN EGYPT Episode 04 - An Imperishable Spirit When Jordan commits an indiscretion, the group is suddenly visited by the terrifying spirit of the Pharaoh Unas. Incensed that his tomb has been defiled, he flies into a rage. A Violet Hour Media production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/13/2023
    30:48

About Long Night in Egypt

The Violet Hour presents - LONG NIGHT IN EGYPT. During Spring Break, a group of archaeology students travel to Egypt and sneak into the Pyramid of Unas after dark. Little do they know that they are setting themselves up for a ghostly night of terror that will alter their fates forever. Episode 1 premieres on January 23rd. Subscribe for free wherever you listen to podcasts. Learn more at www.VioletHourMedia.com
