Long May They Run

Podcast Long May They Run
  • S1: Phish | Bonus Episode: Divided Sky Reprise
    Whether serving as April Fool's trolls or "Christmas" collaborators, Phish's affinity for communication and connection resonates on stage and beyond. This bonus episode offers additional insights and anecdotes drawn from the 90 interviews conducted for season one of Long May They Run.
    11/19/2019
    41:45
  • S1: Phish | EP 10: Breath and Burning
    Season one concludes with an examination of the Phish legacy, both on and offstage, featuring intimate insights from all four band members.
    11/13/2019
    50:04
  • S1: Phish | EP 9: Back Woods and Front Woods
    Phish came of age in Burlington, Vermont in the mid-1980s within a particular cultural and political environment. To what extent did this setting imprint on the group? How is the Green Mountain State entwined within the Phish DNA? What is the power of place?
    11/6/2019
    50:55
  • S1: Phish | EP 8: The Island of Misfit Toys
    Before digital streaming services allowed music listeners to explore and discover new genres, Phish acted as a curator for its fans.  Routinely covering songs at live shows and even entire albums on Halloween, the band has taken pleasure in introducing audiences to its vast spectrum of musical influences.
    10/30/2019
    53:41
  • S1: Phish | EP 7: The Mime Field
    Going all the way back to Phish's early days, the band's visual aesthetic has been entwined with its musical mindset. The group has embraced a collaborative, DIY approach to fashioning its logo, stage design, concert posters and even performance art.
    10/23/2019
    52:53

About Long May They Run

From the team that brought you Root of Evil and Gangster Capitalism, comes a brand-new series, Long May They Run, a groundbreaking music documentary podcast series. Season One focuses on the band Phish. There are great bands and there are great albums. But, there are only a handful of artists who have sold out stadiums for decades, redefined the bond between artist and fans, influenced a way of life, and innovated an entire industry along the way. Hosted by music journalist Dean Budnick, LMTR tells the story of a band, their fans, and the journey that made them one of the most successful touring bands of all time. With over 50 interviews, season one of LMTR will shed light on a band who helped to pioneer an entire industry on many impactful and important levels, doing it their way. Long May They Run is a production of C13Originals, a division of Cadence13.
