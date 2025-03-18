About Daily Gospel Exegesis

This is a short daily podcast, where we go through an exegesis of the gospel reading from the current day's Mass. The Catholic Church teaches that in order to understand the Scriptures, we must start with the literal sense - in other words, how the original hearers of the text would have understood it. That is our aim in this podcast - to help understand what the gospel writers (and more importantly, Jesus) were intending to communicate in today's reading, as well as providing links to the Catechism. Each episode is short and designed to be listened to before or after attending daily Mass.