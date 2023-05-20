Locked On Nuggets - Daily Podcast On The Denver Nuggets

Biggest Win In Franchise History
The Nuggets' job isn't done yet, but in winning Game 3 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers to take a 3-0 lead, Denver stands on the precipice of breaking all of their historic foibles, and making a new one for them to be known for. We go through the heroes of Game 3, from Jamal Murray's 1st to Nikola Jokic's 4th, to Bruce Brown, to KCP, to the Jeff Green three, to Michael Malone's adjustments and more. We talk about what it would mean for fans if Denver can finish the Lakers and what we expect in Game 4.
