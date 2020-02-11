Local Gov Life - Racial Equity and Social Justice Episode 09 - A Fireside Chat with Ernie and Joe

**Note: A 25 minute mini-version of the documentary was show during the webinar. Due to licensing restrictions, that portion of the webinar was edited out of the final recording.Moderator:Pat Martel, ICMA West Coast Regional Director Introduction by Tammie Simmons-Parker, Executive Assistant to Marc Ott and Executive Office CoordinatorSpeakers:Joe Smarro, CEO of SolutionPoint+Karen Falks, Deputy Chief, San Antonio Police DepartmentDr. Brian Williams – Associate Professor of Public Policy in the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of VirginiaSarah Medary, ICMA-CM – City Manager, Eugene, OregonResources:Ernie & Joe: Crisis CopsPowerPoint Slides presentation that accompanied the October 28 Webinar: Fireside Chat “Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops”