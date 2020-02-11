ICMA is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing professional local government management throughout the world. Local Gov Life is a mix of stories, insights, and advi...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 67
Local Gov Life - Racial Equity and Social Justice Episode 09 - A Fireside Chat with Ernie and Joe
**Note: A 25 minute mini-version of the documentary was show during the webinar. Due to licensing restrictions, that portion of the webinar was edited out of the final recording.Moderator:Pat Martel, ICMA West Coast Regional Director Introduction by Tammie Simmons-Parker, Executive Assistant to Marc Ott and Executive Office CoordinatorSpeakers:Joe Smarro, CEO of SolutionPoint+Karen Falks, Deputy Chief, San Antonio Police DepartmentDr. Brian Williams – Associate Professor of Public Policy in the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of VirginiaSarah Medary, ICMA-CM – City Manager, Eugene, OregonResources:Ernie & Joe: Crisis CopsPowerPoint Slides presentation that accompanied the October 28 Webinar: Fireside Chat “Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops”
11/2/2020
1:25:35
Local Gov Life - Racial Equity and Social Justice Episode 08 - Improving Equity with the Right Tools
Presenters:Aimee Kane, PHR, Equity Program Manager,City of Boulder, ColoradoRoberto Montoya, West Region Manager, Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE)Siri Russell, Director, Office of Equity & Inclusion, Ablemarle County, VirginiaManisha Paudel, Equity Coordinator, City of Des Moines, IowaResources:Government Alliance on Race and EquityPowerPoint Slides presentation that accompanied the October 20 Webinar: Improving Equity with the Right Tools
10/28/2020
1:30:16
Local Gov Life - Racial Equity and Social Justice Episode 07 - Policing, Public Safety, and Equity: Evidence and Insight for Better Policymaking
Moderator:Quixada Moore-Vissing, Associate Director for National Engagement Programs at Public Agenda Introduction by Will Friedman, President of Public Agenda, and Steve Newell, Project Director, Center for Scientific Evidence in Public Issues, American Association for the Advancement of ScienceSpeakers:Emily Owens - Professor, Department of Criminology, Law, and Society, University of California IrvineMichael Sierra-Arévalo - Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Texas at AustinWalter Katz - Vice President of Criminal Justice, Arnold VenturesResources:America’s Hidden Common Ground on Race and Police ReformPolicing, Public Safety and Equity: Evidence and Insight for Better Policymaking
10/28/2020
1:15:32
Local Gov Life - SCV19 Episode 23 - COVID-19 Mass Vaccination: Preliminary Guidance for Local Government Leaders and Managers
PowerpointPowerPoint Presentation that accompanied the September 16 webinar: COVID-19 Mass Vaccination: Preliminary Guidance for Local Government Leaders and Managers
10/22/2020
1:03:29
Local Gov Life – S06 Episode 05: Building Trust During Divisive Times
*Participants in this episode were originally featured in a popular ICMA Coaching Webinar, Successful Supervision and Leadership. ICMA coaching webinars feature leading practices, strategies and tactics, and developing issues and trends in the field.Learn more about ICMA’s Coaching ProgramRead More About Developing Leaders in our Career Compass SeriesSee the latest Social Justice Resources