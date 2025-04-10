S03E12 – Focus farm: Allandale Station – using pregnancy scanning and eID data in a pastoral zone cattle enterprise
Allandale Station is located between Oodnadatta and Lake Eyre. The property contains a high proportion of floodplain country associated with the Neales River and consequently it has the capacity to grow high amounts of feed and contains many natural waters following rainfall events that support good grazing. Andrew and Donnagh Clarke run a maximum of about 7500 head of mostly Angus and Sangus, but this can be very much reduced during a succession of dry years. They are currently running just under 4500 head and are in a rebuilding phase.The Clarkes select bulls and breeding cows to maximise calving and feed conversion in order to achieve the greatest possible gains when grazing conditions are favourable. This case study focusses on the use of pregnancy scanning and individual animal data to inform management of breeders and grazing.
20:44
S03E11 – Mt Eba Station focus farm – AgTech in pastoral zone
Peter Whittlesea shares his experience with pregnancy scanning and remote monitoring technology at his sheep enterprise in central South Australia, running 10,000–13,000 self-replacing Merino ewes.
19:05
S03E10 – Kirklands focus farm – technology supporting prime lamb production
Richie Kirkland runs a prime lamb enterprise with a flock of 8500 maternal composite ewes across 2500 ha in the lower south east of SA. He discusses AgTech adoption and his management approach to support prime lamb production in the high rainfall zone.
15:10
S03E09 – David Cooper – Using technology to make pastoral property more productive
David Cooper talks about using telemetry, eID, drones and other technology to make the pastoral property as productive as possible.
17:14
S04E08 – Kathleen Allan – The role of Integrity Systems Company
Kathleen Allan, Communication and Evaluation Manager, Integrity Systems Company, talks about the importance of traceability and food safety in the red meat sector.
This series explores South Australia’s Red Meat and Wool sector; speaking with livestock producers, technology providers and more about how they can work with producers to strengthen their business to grow more prosperous regions. It showcases success stories from the ground, and how they’ve benefited from changing their farm’s business model with the adoption of technology, infrastructure or best practice. These talks are part of the Red Meat and Wool Growth Program an initiative of Primary Industries and Regions SA and supported by Meat & Livestock Australia, SA Sheep and Cattle Industry Funds, and SheepConnect SA.