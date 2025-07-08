Literacy in Color: A Science of Reading Aligned Podcast for Educators

40. Why Read-Alouds Matter: Equity, Comprehension, and Book Access with Dr. Molly Ness

In this powerful episode of Literacy in Color, we are joined by Dr. Molly Ness to explore the deep impact of read-alouds, particularly think-alouds, as well as book access.. Dr. Ness, educator, author of Read Aloud for All Learners, and host of the End Book Deserts podcast, brings her research, experience, and passion to this conversation about how language comprehension is often overlooked, but absolutely essential in the Science of Reading-centered conversations.Dr. Ness shares what the research says about read-alouds, how teacher planning (or lack thereof) affects instructional impact, and what educators can do to be more intentional in their read-aloud routines.We also unpack the concept of book deserts, areas where children lack access to books in their homes, schools, and communities. Dr. Ness shares creative ideas and solutions for bringing books to the kids who need them most.Key Takeaways:The concept of book deserts and why book access is an equity issueCreative ways to distribute books in under-resourced communitiesThe physiological and emotional benefits of read-alouds for all agesWhat research tells us about the power of read-alouds for language comprehensionHow think-alouds support comprehension beyond simple questioningPlanning read-alouds with intentionality: modeling, stopping points, & strategy alignmentResources Mentioned:Read Aloud for All Learners by Dr. Molly NessResearch: What Are Teachers Reading and Why?: An Analysis of Elementary Read Aloud Titles and the Rationales Underlying Teachers' Selections - Conradi-Smith, Craig Young, and Jane Core YatzeckWhite paper on Language Comprehension written by Dr. Molly NessMaking Words Stick (newly released book by Dr. Molly Ness & Dr. Katie Pace Miles)This post may contain affiliate links, which means if you click on a link and make a purchase, I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for supporting the podcast!Connect with Dr. Molly Ness:Website: https://www.mollyness.com/Website: https://www.dirigoliteracy.com/LinkedIn: Molly Ness, PhDInstagram: @a_reading_motherBlueSky: ‪@mollyness.bsky.social‬End Book Desert PodcastEnd Book Desert WebsiteConnect with Me:Follow me on Instagram: @michelle_thecolorfulclassroomJoin our Facebook...