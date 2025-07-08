Powered by RND
Literacy in Color: A Science of Reading Aligned Podcast for Educators
Literacy in Color: A Science of Reading Aligned Podcast for Educators
Literacy in Color: A Science of Reading Aligned Podcast for Educators

Michelle Sullivan • Literacy Coach & Science of Reading Advocate
EducationCourses
Literacy in Color: A Science of Reading Aligned Podcast for Educators
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 45

About Literacy in Color: A Science of Reading Aligned Podcast for Educators

Literacy in Color is the go-to podcast for elementary teachers, literacy coaches, and reading interventionists who are passionate about bringing the Science of Reading to life in vibrant, engaging, and effective ways. Hosted by Michelle Sullivan — a seasoned literacy expert & Science of Reading advocate - with over a decade of experience as a reading interventionist & literacy coach — this show is designed to help you captivate your learners, boost reading fluency, and foster a deep understanding of language. Each week, you’ll discover practical tips, proven strategies, and creative ideas to make your literacy instruction colorful and impactful. From phonics and morphology to vocabulary building and comprehension techniques, we’ll explore the full spectrum of evidence-based practices that support all learners on their journey to becoming confident readers. Whether you’re a seasoned educator or just starting out, “Literacy in Color” will empower you with the tools, inspiration, and know-how to make literacy instruction not just effective, but truly unforgettable. Are you ready to teach colorfully? Hit subscribe and join us each week for a splash of fun, insight, and colorful learning. Connect with me on Instagram @michelle_thecolorfulclassroom for more tips, resources, and community!
EducationCoursesTutorials

Listen to Literacy in Color: A Science of Reading Aligned Podcast for Educators

