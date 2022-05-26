The LISK (Long Island Serial Killer) investigation began in May 2010 with the disappearance of sex worker Shannan Gilbert. In the following months, Suffolk Coun...
6/21/2023
47:00
1/25/2023
11:28
BONUS: Part 2 - Bear Brodsky, the housemate of LISK victim, Amber Costello
BONUS: Bear Brodsky lived with Amber Costello, the last known victim of LISK, and Dave Schaller in the house on America Avenue in Babylon, Long Island. Bear talks about their struggles with drug addiction, Amber's caring personality, the dangers of doing incalls and outcalls. Bear also looks at a series of photographs of men who are tied to the LISK case and recalls which ones look familiar as people who may have visited Amber at the house. Hosted by Chris Mass. Part 2 of 2.
6/22/2022
44:30
BONUS: Part 1 - Bear Brodsky, the housemate of LISK victim, Amber Costello
BONUS: Bear Brodsky lived with LISK victim, Amber Costello, and Dave Schaller on America Avenue in Babylon, Long Island. After Bear met Amber in a rehab program, she invited him to move into the house she shared with Dave. Bear recalls stories of Amber's generous and loving nature along with their shared struggles with addiction. Bear also talks about Amber's entry into sex work, how she navigated the dangers of both incall and outcall service, and how they maintained their drug habits. Finally, he recalls his memories of learning about Amber's disappearance and the fallout afterwards. Hosted by Chris Mass. Part 1 of 2.
6/15/2022
45:45
UPDATE: Shannan Gilbert's 911 Call Finally Released
The Suffolk County Police Department released Shannan Gilbert's 911 call she after more than 12 years. The call and the ensuing search for Shannan would lead police to the discovery of "The Gilgo 4" and 6 more bodies whose deaths have been attributed to the Long Island Serial Killer. Host, Chris Mass, and Senior Producer, Shannon McGarvey, play excerpts of the call and offer contextual insights into the investigation.
The LISK (Long Island Serial Killer) investigation began in May 2010 with the disappearance of sex worker Shannan Gilbert. In the following months, Suffolk County Police uncovered human remains from nine more murders, including those of the "Gilgo 4", all sex workers whose bodies were disposed of similarly. Inspired by the New York Times best-selling book "Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery", follow the series as it’s told through previously unheard interviews with family members, friends, police officers, government officials and others whose lives were touched by the gruesome murders. Hosted by Chris Mass.
www.liskpodcast.com