LISK: Long Island Serial Killer
Mopac Audio & Glassbox Media
The LISK (Long Island Serial Killer) investigation began in May 2010 with the disappearance of sex worker Shannan Gilbert. In the following months, Suffolk Coun...
True Crime
The LISK (Long Island Serial Killer) investigation began in May 2010 with the disappearance of sex worker Shannan Gilbert. In the following months, Suffolk Coun...
Available Episodes

5 of 41
  • Uncover America’s Unknown Serial Killer with Dark Valley
    We’re dropping an extra episode to introduce you to a new podcast series called Dark Valley. This investigative true-crime series covers America’s unknown serial killer, told through the lens of their only surviving victim. After listening to episode #1 of Dark Valley, stream episode #2 on the Dark Valley feed by searching Dark Valley or clicking Apple or Spotify; episode #2 is OUT NOW! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/21/2023
    47:00
  • New Series: "The Fall Line"
    Check out the new 3-part series "The Fall Line" that dives into the cold case of Chairo Garibay Ferreyra. In 2005, the 20-year old woman disappeared in Olivehurst, CA, and only after a 5-week search did authorities make a grim discovery. No arrest has ever been made. To hear the rest of Chairo’s story, please find The Fall Line anywhere you listen to podcasts. There is a 50,000-dollar reward in Chairo’s case; tips can be submitted to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office via Anonymous Tipline at (530) 749-5181. Their tip mail is [email protected] Written and hosted by Laurah Norton and researched by Laurah Norton and Bryan Worters, with assistance from Kyana Burgess and Michaela Morrill/Translation by Guadalupe Lopez/Interviews by Brooke Hargrove/Produced and engineered by Maura Currie/Content advisors are Brandy C. Williams, Liv Fallon, and Vic Kennedy Sources at our website: https://www.thefalllinepodcast.com/sources 2023 All Rights Reserved The Fall Line Podcast, LLC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1/25/2023
    11:28
  • BONUS: Part 2 - Bear Brodsky, the housemate of LISK victim, Amber Costello
    BONUS: Bear Brodsky lived with Amber Costello, the last known victim of LISK, and Dave Schaller in the house on America Avenue in Babylon, Long Island. Bear talks about their struggles with drug addiction, Amber's caring personality, the dangers of doing incalls and outcalls. Bear also looks at a series of photographs of men who are tied to the LISK case and recalls which ones look familiar as people who may have visited Amber at the house. Hosted by Chris Mass. Part 2 of 2. SPONSORS: BUTCHERBOX: Sign up today at butcherbox.com/LISK and use code LISK to get one 10-14 lb Turkey FREE in your first box. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/22/2022
    44:30
  • BONUS: Part 1 - Bear Brodsky, the housemate of LISK victim, Amber Costello
    BONUS: Bear Brodsky lived with LISK victim, Amber Costello, and Dave Schaller on America Avenue in Babylon, Long Island. After Bear met Amber in a rehab program, she invited him to move into the house she shared with Dave. Bear recalls stories of Amber's generous and loving nature along with their shared struggles with addiction. Bear also talks about Amber's entry into sex work, how she navigated the dangers of both incall and outcall service, and how they maintained their drug habits. Finally, he recalls his memories of learning about Amber's disappearance and the fallout afterwards. Hosted by Chris Mass. Part 1 of 2. ﻿SPONSORS: BUTCHERBOX: Sign up today at butcherbox.com/LISK and use code LISK to get one 10-14 lb Turkey FREE in your first box. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/15/2022
    45:45
  • UPDATE: Shannan Gilbert's 911 Call Finally Released
    The Suffolk County Police Department released Shannan Gilbert's 911 call she after more than 12 years. The call and the ensuing search for Shannan would lead police to the discovery of "The Gilgo 4" and 6 more bodies whose deaths have been attributed to the Long Island Serial Killer. Host, Chris Mass, and Senior Producer, Shannon McGarvey, play excerpts of the call and offer contextual insights into the investigation. ﻿SPONSORS: BUTCHERBOX: Sign up today at butcherbox.com/LISK and use code LISK to get one 10-14 lb Turkey FREE in your first box. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/26/2022
    1:39:26

About LISK: Long Island Serial Killer

The LISK (Long Island Serial Killer) investigation began in May 2010 with the disappearance of sex worker Shannan Gilbert. In the following months, Suffolk County Police uncovered human remains from nine more murders, including those of the "Gilgo 4", all sex workers whose bodies were disposed of similarly. Inspired by the New York Times best-selling book "Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery", follow the series as it’s told through previously unheard interviews with family members, friends, police officers, government officials and others whose lives were touched by the gruesome murders. Hosted by Chris Mass. www.liskpodcast.com
