LISK: Long Island Serial Killer

BONUS: Part 1 - Bear Brodsky, the housemate of LISK victim, Amber Costello

BONUS: Bear Brodsky lived with LISK victim, Amber Costello, and Dave Schaller on America Avenue in Babylon, Long Island. After Bear met Amber in a rehab program, she invited him to move into the house she shared with Dave. Bear recalls stories of Amber's generous and loving nature along with their shared struggles with addiction. Bear also talks about Amber's entry into sex work, how she navigated the dangers of both incall and outcall service, and how they maintained their drug habits. Finally, he recalls his memories of learning about Amber's disappearance and the fallout afterwards. Hosted by Chris Mass. Part 1 of 2.