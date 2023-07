LISK: Long Island Serial Killer

New Series: "The Fall Line"

Check out the new 3-part series "The Fall Line" that dives into the cold case of Chairo Garibay Ferreyra. In 2005, the 20-year old woman disappeared in Olivehurst, CA, and only after a 5-week search did authorities make a grim discovery. No arrest has ever been made. To hear the rest of Chairo’s story, please find The Fall Line anywhere you listen to podcasts. There is a 50,000-dollar reward in Chairo’s case; tips can be submitted to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office via Anonymous Tipline at (530) 749-5181. Their tip mail is [email protected] Written and hosted by Laurah Norton and researched by Laurah Norton and Bryan Worters, with assistance from Kyana Burgess and Michaela Morrill/Translation by Guadalupe Lopez/Interviews by Brooke Hargrove/Produced and engineered by Maura Currie/Content advisors are Brandy C. Williams, Liv Fallon, and Vic Kennedy Sources at our website: https://www.thefalllinepodcast.com/sources 2023 All Rights Reserved The Fall Line Podcast, LLC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices