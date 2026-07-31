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128 episodes
- We got a lot of feedback about choosing a distro for the friends and family we support, but a lot of suggestions didn’t make sense to us. We get into why we pick boring and safe choices instead of interesting and exciting ones.
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- Having seen some technologies come to a definite end, Chris wonders if we should be willing to draw a line under open source software sometimes.
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- Chris is struggling to decide which distro to install on his new work laptop, and he and Gary want to pick a new distro for the people they support. Plus Joe wonders what moving on from Xfce would look like.
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- The most precious machine in our stack of laptops and PCs, excluding anything we actually use regularly. This is a short episode because Joe is having a summer break.
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- We revisit the topic of the dire situation with hardware prices, this time with a focus on getting the most out of machines with limited resources.
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About Linux After Dark
Sysadmin Chris, cloud consultant Gary, and developer/admin May join Joe to talk about their recent Linux-related experiences, and discuss some of the more philosophical aspects of being a Linux user.Podcast website
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Linux After Dark: Podcasts in Family