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Linux After Dark

The Late Night Linux Family
Technology
Linux After Dark
Latest episode

128 episodes

  • Linux After Dark

    Linux After Dark – Episode 127

    07/31/2026 | 24 mins.
    We got a lot of feedback about choosing a distro for the friends and family we support, but a lot of suggestions didn’t make sense to us. We get into why we pick boring and safe choices instead of interesting and exciting ones.



















    Support us on Patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes









    See our contact page for ways to get in touch.

    Subscribe to the RSS feed.
  • Linux After Dark

    Linux After Dark – Episode 126

    07/17/2026 | 25 mins.
    Having seen some technologies come to a definite end, Chris wonders if we should be willing to draw a line under open source software sometimes.



















    Support us on Patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes









    See our contact page for ways to get in touch.

    Subscribe to the RSS feed.
  • Linux After Dark

    Linux After Dark – Episode 125

    07/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    Chris is struggling to decide which distro to install on his new work laptop, and he and Gary want to pick a new distro for the people they support. Plus Joe wonders what moving on from Xfce would look like.



















    Support us on Patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes









    See our contact page for ways to get in touch.

    Subscribe to the RSS feed.
  • Linux After Dark

    Linux After Dark – Episode 124

    06/19/2026 | 8 mins.
    The most precious machine in our stack of laptops and PCs, excluding anything we actually use regularly. This is a short episode because Joe is having a summer break.















    Support us on Patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes









    See our contact page for ways to get in touch.

    Subscribe to the RSS feed.
  • Linux After Dark

    Linux After Dark – Episode 123

    06/05/2026 | 25 mins.
    We revisit the topic of the dire situation with hardware prices, this time with a focus on getting the most out of machines with limited resources.

















    Support us on Patreon and get an ad-free RSS feed with some early episodes









    See our contact page for ways to get in touch.

    Subscribe to the RSS feed.
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About Linux After Dark
Sysadmin Chris, cloud consultant Gary, and developer/admin May join Joe to talk about their recent Linux-related experiences, and discuss some of the more philosophical aspects of being a Linux user.
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