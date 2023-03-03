Sysadmin Chris, cloud consultant Gary, and developer/admin Dalton Join Joe to talk about their recent Linux-related experiences, and discuss some of the more ph... More
Available Episodes
5 of 43
Linux After Dark – Episode 42
Whether the idea of “lightweight Linux” is outdated, your feedback about taming Windows and workspaces, a quick look at Bodhi, and digital waste – all the useless data that sits on hard disks and is never even accessed. We mentioned Linux Matters and Linux Lads Episode 100. ServerMania ServerMania offers offer a … Continue reading "Linux After Dark – Episode 42"
4/28/2023
31:54
Linux After Dark – Episode 41
Windows is much better and so much worse than Joe remembers, and it makes him very grateful for desktop Linux. Plus what preparation (if any) we’ve made for our untimely demise. simplewall Tailscale Tailscale is a VPN service that makes the devices and applications you own accessible anywhere in the world, securely and … Continue reading "Linux After Dark – Episode 41"
4/14/2023
20:17
Linux After Dark – Episode 40
As companies tighten their belts during these uncertain times, could there be a silver lining for open source and self-hosting? Plus our brief thoughts on workspaces. See our contact page for ways to get in touch. Subscribe to the RSS feed.
3/31/2023
16:52
Linux After Dark – Episode 39
A year on from our episode about Ubuntu, we still have concerns about the direction of the project. Or should we just call it a product at this point? Plus your feedback about challenges, and Raspberry Pi alternatives. Our previous episode about Ubuntu zimaboard Tailscale Tailscale is a VPN service … Continue reading "Linux After Dark – Episode 39"
3/17/2023
21:24
Linux After Dark – Episode 38
We are joined by Jorge Castro to talk about immutable filesystem Linux distros. Check out his project uBlue and his YouTube Channel. Corrections from Jorge: “I mentioned hyperreal when I really meant to say Hyprland, and one is a person working on a ublue, the other is a wayland compositor.” Tailscale Tailscale … Continue reading "Linux After Dark – Episode 38"
Sysadmin Chris, cloud consultant Gary, and developer/admin Dalton Join Joe to talk about their recent Linux-related experiences, and discuss some of the more philosophical aspects of being a Linux user.