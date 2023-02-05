About Life's a Tripp

Welcome to Life's a Tripp. We are Shan and Ryan Tripp.





We are just a couple of small-town kids who fell quickly in love and couldn’t wait to do this life together!





We started having kids, were both working in healthcare and bought our first house right down the road from family… life was great - but something was missing.





We were happy and blessed, but we also felt a little stuck. We realized we weren’t moving closer to our dreams for our future and family.





So, we sold everything. The house, the cars, the clothes, all the stuff, everything - except for the kids - we kept the kids.





As scary as it was to make this big change - we couldn’t stop thinking about it; we knew in our hearts this was what God wanted for our family.





We packed our entire life into seven suitcases, grabbed our four small children by the hands, and jumped on a one-way flight to Hawaii.





From there, our whole world opened up.





We’ve experienced the highs and lows of parenting, marriage, running a business from home, finances, moving across the ocean, making new friends, and maybe doing things a bit differently to ultimately make the very most of our family life - and that’s what we want to share with you.





We are so grateful you are here, joining us as we pull back the curtains to have some fun together and chat about what we’ve learned during our unusual journey and what we’re doing each day to make the most of it.





It’s true what they say, “Life’s a Tripp,” - but despite the chaos, we want to show you that life can be lived on your terms.





This is our story. How will you write yours?