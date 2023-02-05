Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Life's a Tripp

Podcast Life's a Tripp
Life's a Tripp

Ryan and Shannon Tripp
Kids & FamilyParenting
Available Episodes

  • 5. Why Dating Your Spouse Matters
    How often do you date your spouse?Shannon recently shared a poll on Instagram, and the results were eye-opening. When she posted the question,  “How often do you date your spouse?” 9% answered “weekly,” 23% said “monthly,” 29% indicated “every few months,” and a whopping 39% responded with “What’s a date night?”.To follow up with the results of the first poll, Shannon posted another one asking what obstacles were in the way of having more frequent date nights. Of the four options, the number one response was, “I can’t leave the kids.’”These are alarming numbers; if you’re part of those responses, today’s episode is just for you. Parenting and family life can be all-consuming, but our marriages are worth fighting for. Amid everyday chaos, it might seem like all hope is lost, but our hope through today’s episode is to remind you that it is possible to pour into your marriage even during the crazy seasons.Join in today as The Tripps share practical advice on how to make time for your spouse, maximize that time, and overcome obstacles along the way. Your marriage is worth the investment!Episode Highlights: Why the quality of your marriage affects everything in your lifeWhat’s holding you back from spending time with your spouse?How to make time for each other.A sneak peek into the Babysitter Course.Warming up to the idea of letting someone watch your kids.Is having fun without the kids selfish?How to choose what to do on a date night.Links Mentioned in Episode/Find More on Ryan and Shannon:Follow Shannon on InstagramFollow Ryan on InstagramVisit Shannon’s Website
    5/2/2023
    27:53
  • 4. Breaking the Cycle: No More Rat Race
    Do you ever feel stuck in a cycle? Do you feel like there is something more?The decision for Shannon and Ryan to quit their jobs and move away from family and friends did not come easy. But ultimately, after much discussion and prayer, they knew it was what they were meant to do. They made the conscious decision to live life on their terms and then made the changes necessary for it to happen.This can look different for everyone. For some, it might mean a big move, but for others, it might simply mean making a few changes in your daily routine. Join the Tripps today as they provide advice on breaking free from the daily grind and living life on your own terms.Life’s a Tripp. How will you write yours?Episode Highlights: Encouragement for when your journey looks different.How to recognize where you are and where you want to go.The power of belief and creating a plan.The importance of putting yourself in positions where you must be courageous.Links Mentioned in Episode/Find More on Ryan and Shannon:Follow Shannon on InstagramFollow Ryan on InstagramVisit Shannon’s Website
    4/27/2023
    25:59
  • 3. A Shift in Parenting Perspective
    How will you slow down and silence the noise of life?Undoubtedly, our culture pushes busyness and productivity over just about everything else.Amidst our daily duties and obligations, it's all too easy to lose sight of what's truly important.Today, Shannon and Ryan emphasize the value of slowing down and savoring time with our children. In contrast to society's message that we need to do and buy more for our kids' happiness, the Tripps' journey has led them to a different conclusion.Join in as they offer a fresh perspective on parenting and practical ways to incorporate these insights into your own life.It’s true what they say, “Life's a Tripp.” How will you write yours?Episode Highlights: The importance of slowing down.Encouragement to find joy in parentingWhat kids really want.Three things to do if you are feeling defeated.Links Mentioned in Episode/Find More on Ryan and Shannon:Follow Shannon on InstagramFollow Ryan on InstagramVisit Shannon’s Website
    4/25/2023
    20:46
  • 2. What if We Sold It All?
    As Shannon and Ryan decided to make a significant change in their lives, they began taking action steps to make it all a reality. Today they share how they walked through the decision-making process, what it felt like to break the news to their families, and the practical steps they took as they stepped into their new endeavor.How can this relate to you?Choosing to live life differently can mean many things, depending on your perspective and circumstances. It might involve a significant change in your career, lifestyle, relationships, or values.For some, living differently might mean leaving a stable job to pursue a passion or starting a business. For others, it may mean prioritizing health and wellness by adopting a new diet or exercise regimen. Still, for others, it might mean moving to a new city or country to experience a different culture or way of life.Making the decision to live differently can be challenging, as it often requires stepping outside your comfort zone and taking risks. However, it can also lead to personal growth, fulfillment, and a sense of purpose.If you’re considering making a change in your life, whether big or small, it’s imperative to reflect on what you want for your life. It’s never too late to make a change and live the life of your dreams.It’s true what they say; Life’s a Tripp. How will you write yours?Episode Highlights: Shannon and Ryan share their decision-making process about their big move.Breaking the news to their families.Selling the house.The freedom in decluttering and letting stuff go.How to start making a change if you’re feeling led to do so.Links Mentioned in Episode/Find More on Ryan and Shannon:Follow Shannon on InstagramFollow Ryan on InstagramVisit Shannon’s Website
    4/20/2023
    34:26
  • 1. Our Story: If It’s on Your Heart, Chase It
    Welcome to Life’s a Tripp!Have you ever felt unsettled in life? Like there might be more to life than what you’re currently living, but you just don’t know what needs to change?Today, Shannon and Ryan share a pivotal season in their lives. It came at a time when they were doing everything they thought they were supposed to do according to the American Dream. They had gotten married, had steady jobs, had a beautiful home and healthy kids, yet something still felt off. As they leaned into this restlessness, they realized something had to pivot, but little did they know that the journey they were about to embark on would change their lives.This episode is packed full of laughs, fun stories, and encouragement for anyone who has ever felt unsettled. Life’s a journey, and we all have the power to write our own stories. The most beautiful part? All of our journeys look wildly different.It’s true what they say, “Life's a Tripp.” How will you write yours?Episode Highlights: How Shannon and Ryan met.An overview of what you can expect on the show.The Tripp's story of living out the American dream and feeling unsettled.How Shannon’s community started.Encouragement for listeners who are feeling restless in life.Links Mentioned in Episode/Find More on Ryan and Shannon:Follow Shannon on InstagramFollow Ryan on InstagramVisit Shannon’s Website
    4/20/2023
    23:19

About Life's a Tripp

Welcome to Life's a Tripp. We are Shan and Ryan Tripp.


We are just a couple of small-town kids who fell quickly in love and couldn’t wait to do this life together!


We started having kids, were both working in healthcare and bought our first house right down the road from family… life was great - but something was missing.


We were happy and blessed, but we also felt a little stuck. We realized we weren’t moving closer to our dreams for our future and family.


So, we sold everything. The house, the cars, the clothes, all the stuff, everything - except for the kids - we kept the kids.


As scary as it was to make this big change - we couldn’t stop thinking about it; we knew in our hearts this was what God wanted for our family.


We packed our entire life into seven suitcases, grabbed our four small children by the hands, and jumped on a one-way flight to Hawaii.


From there, our whole world opened up.


We’ve experienced the highs and lows of parenting, marriage, running a business from home, finances, moving across the ocean, making new friends, and maybe doing things a bit differently to ultimately make the very most of our family life - and that’s what we want to share with you.


We are so grateful you are here, joining us as we pull back the curtains to have some fun together and chat about what we’ve learned during our unusual journey and what we’re doing each day to make the most of it.


It’s true what they say, “Life’s a Tripp,” - but despite the chaos, we want to show you that life can be lived on your terms.


This is our story. How will you write yours?

