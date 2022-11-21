Season 7 might be over, but we are bringing back the Top 10 most listened-to episodes in Lifegiver Podcast History! We often hear from couples that the service lifestyle has made my spouse "cold, calculated, and harsh." While this may be a nature versus nurture debate, the service lifestyle can definitely train a person to see the world differently. In this episode, Corie and Matt talk about how this doesn't have to create more conflict in your marriage- in fact it can be a strength you lean on! Matt shares how growing up in a first responder home shaped him into the man he is today and how to understand the internal emotional world of warriors- in our community and military. Join us in a fun and moving discussion on how you can embrace who you are as well as how life has shaped you and become a stronger team together. *** SPOILER ALERT- We talk about Avengers: Endgame in this episode, so please hold off on listening until you have seen it!

Matt joins me again for another episode where we talk about the impact of Family Readiness on marriage. For decades, the military has told families that their support makes the mission successful. Unfortunately, families are getting tired and are wondering at what cost. In this episode, Matt and I have an honest conversation on how families indeed play a pay in mission readiness but also how we can change our perspective to a more influential one that can change the trajectory of our entire family.

About Lifegiver- Military Marriage & Leadership

If you allow it, the military career will take more than it gives. It can challenge the strongest military marriage and seduce military leaders into believing their career is more important than WHO they become. The Lifegiver podcast began as a way to encourage, inspire, and bring hope to leaders and military couples when they feel burned out and they’ve lost their way. For almost 20 years, I have served the military and veteran population as a counselor, speaker, author, and subject matter expert on military culture. Lifegiver offers discussions and interviews on personal and leadership development and ways to breathe life into your military marriage and home. Real stories, expert interviews, and honest conversation. A Lifegiver is someone who gives more than they consume, a person who breathes life into others. Listen in and become a better leader, spouse, parent, and friend simply by breathing life into yourself first. Corie has focused her career for the last 20 years as a clinical consultant specializing in marriage, the military culture, special forces, and leadership development. Corie has traveled to Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Persian Gulf to visit troops and report on deployment conditions with Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and has taught service families across the globe, including Japan. In addition to providing subject matter expertise, Corie consults organizations and institutions on building trust, creating impactful programming, and working within a multi-generational team. Her advocacy has included being a part of Second Lady Karen Pence’s Military Spouse’s Employment Working Group and contributing to the passing of a Congressional Bill for licensure portability.