Lifegiver- Military Marriage & Leadership

If you allow it, the military career will take more than it gives. It can challenge the strongest military marriage and seduce military leaders into believing t... More
Secrets of Sex with Shaunti Feldhahn
Shaunti Feldhan joins Lifegiver to talk about her new book Secrets of Sex & Marriage that she co-wrote with intimacy expert Dr. Mike Sytsma.
Shaunti Feldhahn is a bestselling author, social researcher, speaker, and podcaster. A graduate of Harvard University and a former Wall Street analyst, Shaunti now uses her analytical skill to uncover those little things that can make big differences in lives and relationships, both at home and in the workplace.
She and her husband, Jeff, have coauthored groundbreaking relationship books, translated into 25 languages with nearly 3 million copies sold, now used by therapists, clergy, corporate coaches, and HR departments. Her books include The Surprising Secrets of Highly Happy Marriages; For Women Only; For Men Only; Through a Man’s Eyes; and The Kindness Challenge.
Learn more about Shaunti by visiting her website, https://shaunti.com/
5/1/2023
56:09
S8 - Are you Helping or Managing Your Marriage?
On the Season 8 opener, we are talking all about how to recognize if we are managing our relationships to our own personal detriment. You may think you are helping, but what if you are only hurting yourself by walking on eggshells and not being fully honest or congruent with yourself? We’re diving in quickly on this season opener!
Mentioned in this episode:
Jennifer Hamrick: Once You See Racism: A Christian, White, Southern Woman’s Journey from Being Oblivious to Racism to Seeing it Clearly
4/15/2023
54:38
Lifegiver Trailer
1/30/2023
1:54
BONUS REPLAY: The Impact of Family Readiness on Marriage
Season 7 might be over, but we are bringing back the Top 10 most listened-to episodes in Lifegiver Podcast History!
Matt joins me again for another episode where we talk about the impact of Family Readiness on marriage. For decades, the military has told families that their support makes the mission successful. Unfortunately, families are getting tired and are wondering at what cost. In this episode, Matt and I have an honest conversation on how families indeed play a pay in mission readiness but also how we can change our perspective to a more influential one that can change the trajectory of our entire family.
11/28/2022
1:00:18
BONUS REPLAY: My Spouse Doesn’t Care About My Feelings
Season 7 might be over, but we are bringing back the Top 10 most listened-to episodes in Lifegiver Podcast History!
We often hear from couples that the service lifestyle has made my spouse "cold, calculated, and harsh." While this may be a nature versus nurture debate, the service lifestyle can definitely train a person to see the world differently. In this episode, Corie and Matt talk about how this doesn't have to create more conflict in your marriage- in fact it can be a strength you lean on!
Matt shares how growing up in a first responder home shaped him into the man he is today and how to understand the internal emotional world of warriors- in our community and military. Join us in a fun and moving discussion on how you can embrace who you are as well as how life has shaped you and become a stronger team together.
*** SPOILER ALERT- We talk about Avengers: Endgame in this episode, so please hold off on listening until you have seen it!
If you allow it, the military career will take more than it gives. It can challenge the strongest military marriage and seduce military leaders into believing their career is more important than WHO they become. The Lifegiver podcast began as a way to encourage, inspire, and bring hope to leaders and military couples when they feel burned out and they’ve lost their way. For almost 20 years, I have served the military and veteran population as a counselor, speaker, author, and subject matter expert on military culture. Lifegiver offers discussions and interviews on personal and leadership development and ways to breathe life into your military marriage and home. Real stories, expert interviews, and honest conversation.
A Lifegiver is someone who gives more than they consume, a person who breathes life into others. Listen in and become a better leader, spouse, parent, and friend simply by breathing life into yourself first.
Corie has focused her career for the last 20 years as a clinical consultant specializing in marriage, the military culture, special forces, and leadership development. Corie has traveled to Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Persian Gulf to visit troops and report on deployment conditions with Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and has taught service families across the globe, including Japan.
In addition to providing subject matter expertise, Corie consults organizations and institutions on building trust, creating impactful programming, and working within a multi-generational team. Her advocacy has included being a part of Second Lady Karen Pence’s Military Spouse’s Employment Working Group and contributing to the passing of a Congressional Bill for licensure portability.