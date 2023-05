Lifegiver- Military Marriage & Leadership

S8 - Are you Helping or Managing Your Marriage?

On the Season 8 opener, we are talking all about how to recognize if we are managing our relationships to our own personal detriment. You may think you are helping, but what if you are only hurting yourself by walking on eggshells and not being fully honest or congruent with yourself? We’re diving in quickly on this season opener! Mentioned in this episode: Squared Away We exist to make work better by letting you focus solely on what matters. We are your trusted assistants. This entire journey started because Michelle, our CEO & Co-founder couldn’t get a job due to her being a military spouse. Constantly changing bases meant being in a different city at a moment’s notice. Everywhere she went, she met others with the same story. Highly educated, ready to work, struggling to find a job. Military spouses. Jennifer Hamrick: Once You See Racism: A Christian, White, Southern Woman’s Journey from Being Oblivious to Racism to Seeing it Clearly Sign up for our monthly newsletter here! For more content and resources visit www.life-giver.org We want to hear from you - It helps us serve you better! Send us an email at [email protected] Want to work with Corie? Check out https://www.corieweathers.com/ for more info. Song Credits: "You and Me" Tamas Kolozsvari