Change your perspective, change your life. Life Rewired is a podcast hosted by Zach Turnure and Kristina Kovacs. Zach is a former D1 Athlete, current trainer/co...
Episode 100: How To Stay Fit Year Round
Do you feel like you’re constantly starting and stopping your fitness journey? In our 100th episode, we will give you the tools necessary to make fitness a part of your life for good. It’s not about reaching an end result, but rather focusing on the habits that will get us there. When we embrace these habits we will achieve our results and keep them long term. We break this episode down into key habits that apply to training, nutrition and mindset. Gone are the days of restarting your fitness journey every week, month or year. It’s time to embrace sustainability and longevity.
8/27/2023
Episode 99: 6 Sustainable Tips For Fat Loss
Fat loss can be frustrating. We have made plenty of mistakes over the years and want to help you avoid making the same ones. At the end of the day fat loss is relatively simple, but the execution is the most challenging part. These 6 tips are going to help you take the guesswork out of your fat loss journey, so you can execute at a high level and achieve long-term results that last!
8/21/2023
Episode 98: 8 Health Habits For High Performers
Discipline comes from creating non-negotiables in your life. These are the habits that you will show up for no matter how hectic the day or week is. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to be ‘perfect’ or ‘optimal’ all of the time. It is more about the act of showing up and making that a habit around the areas of life we seek to improve. In today’s episode, we talk through our top 8 non-negotiables that we perform daily. These 8 habits have helped us achieve levels of success that we never thought were possible.
8/13/2023
Episode 97: Finding The Balance Between Alcohol & Health
Balancing alcohol consumption with your health and fitness goals can be tricky. In today's world, this topic can be polarizing and many trainers, coaches and health professionals will tell you that you should not drink alcohol under any circumstance. We are here to challenge that narrative and help you find the middle ground. What we do 'most of the time' will reflect in how we look, move and feel. The point of this episode is to present you with the facts in order to better understand alcohol and its impact on both short term and long term health. Then you can take this information and decide what 'balance' looks like for you as it relates to your goals.
8/6/2023
Episode 96: Getting To Know Zach Turnure
In today's episode, Kristina interviews Zach about his story of adversity as a walk on turned scholarship athlete at The Ohio State University. We also talk through the mindset shifts that led him to leave his 9-5 job to create his own business, The Everyday Athlete. On his incredible journey of looking inward, he shed an identity that he carried for most of his life as he paved his own path through personal development and belief in himself. Through this episode you will learn that on the other side of your ego is the life you are truly meant to live.
