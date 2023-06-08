Episode 97: Finding The Balance Between Alcohol & Health

Balancing alcohol consumption with your health and fitness goals can be tricky. In today's world, this topic can be polarizing and many trainers, coaches and health professionals will tell you that you should not drink alcohol under any circumstance. We are here to challenge that narrative and help you find the middle ground. What we do 'most of the time' will reflect in how we look, move and feel. The point of this episode is to present you with the facts in order to better understand alcohol and its impact on both short term and long term health. Then you can take this information and decide what 'balance' looks like for you as it relates to your goals. NASH BARS: https://nashnutrition.co EVERYDAY ATHLETE COACHING: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlsozpojxDg964ah-rse5W7z51d4NTPkHva8RTw1ZX-purjQ/viewform BUILT AND BALANCED COACHING: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdKwK9YwMH3o95sPHybP2O51i9VRwsrdlNPya2RcEwsrB3Ozg/viewform LIFE REWIRED IG: https://www.instagram.com/LIFEREWIREDPODCAST/?utm_medium=copy_link ZACH IG: https://www.instagram.com/everydayathletetraining/ KRIS IG: https://instagram.com/kristinakovacs?utm_medium=copy_link