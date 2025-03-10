Liberatory Business with Simone Seol

The Cookie House Strategy (a.k.a. why the time to share your work is NOW)
"Should I be showing up and sharing my work if I don't have anything to sell yet?"My answer is an emphatic YES.Waiting until you've got everything perfectly figured out to show up big + bold is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. By the time you have that "perfect" positioning or product ready to release, who is going to care? You'll be starting from scratch with no audience, no buzz, no invested supporters.When you share your process from a spirit of generosity -- your unfinished thoughts, rough drafts, and learnings -- three powerful things happen:You attract a community of people who become emotionally invested in your journeyYou get real-time feedback that gives you 100x more valuable insights for building a sellable offer than "market research"You create the perfect "business card" that markets on your behalf, creates connections and opens doors for you.Doesn't matter if you even have a business or not. Doesn't matter if you don't even know what your 'thing' is, or how many fears you have. Stop waiting. Your work deserves to be seen NOW -- even (especially) while it's still evolving.----Links:Join Truth or Dare starting March 20th, and I'll help you make the biggest moves to get the fastest results while building the emotional architecture to consistently choose courage over fear.Austin Kleon's book Show Your Work
--------
25:28
What to do when you fall out of alignment with your offer
In this episode, I tackle the uncomfortable question many solopreneurs face but rarely discuss: what to do when you fall out of alignment with your offer.What if a business coach helps people create 5-figure months but she's been struggling to hit those numbers herself for the past year?What if a financial consultant no longer feels good helping people with individual finances without also talking about civic action?What happens when the offer you once loved no longer feels like something you can proudly stand behind?While it might feel like you're just failing or confused, what's really happening is that the universe is sending you a message you've been ignoring. It is an invitation to something deeper, truer, and ultimately more powerful than what came before.Your next chapter is calling. Pick up.
--------
12:58
Steal my viral strategy: The Garbage Post Challenge
In this episode, I reveal the marketing tool I've been teaching for years that's gone legitimately viral.Meet the Garbage Post Challenge: 100 pieces of content in 30 days with only TWO criteria. That's it. No genius required. Just words + posting.I'll share the jaw-dropping results thousands of people have experienced, and how exactly it works opens up the floodgates of your creativity and income.Your brain will fight this challenge with everything it's got. And I'll teach you how to change those conditioned responses so that you can make breakthrough after breakthrough. Your magnetic marketing voice isn't going to fall from the sky. Let's speak it into existence.
--------
23:36
Ethical isn't optional: the Liberatory Business paradigm
Ever felt trapped between making money and making a difference? In this premiere episode, I pull back the curtain after my 8-month sabbatical to share a radical alternative: liberatory business.What if community care was the foundation of your business, not a "nice to have"?What if your well being, the well-being of the greater collective, and your profitability are not in competition?Let me be honest. This path isn't simple. It's messy, complex, and demands our humility and courage. There are no perfect answers; only the willingness to ask better questions, and to live into courageous experiments.Join me as we navigate this little-charted territory together. Whether you're struggling with ethical pricing, authentic marketing, or simply wanting your work to be meaningful in a topsy-turvey world — this conversation is for you.
Let's build community care, social responsibility, and allyship into every aspect of your business — not as an afterthought, but as a core foundation. Because business isn’t neutral. The way we sell, market, and structure our offers either upholds oppressive systems or actively works to dismantle them.We’re here to have honest, nuanced, and sometimes uncomfortable conversations about what it really means to run a business that is both profitable and radically principled.