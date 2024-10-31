Powered by RND
City of Kenmore
Let’s Talk Kenmore is a lighthearted podcast aimed at connecting citizens to their local government and demystifying the role of government in the city of Kenmo...
Government

  • Episode 9 - KAPE
    In this episode, Amber talks with City Traffic Engineer, Tobin Bennett-Gold and City Traffic Engineer Intern, Zeke Cohn, about the expansion of automated photo enforcement. For more information about the KAPE program please visit our KAPE Website
    32:21
  • Episode 8 - Meet Your Mayor
    In this episode, Amber sits down with the Mayor of Kenmore, Nigel Herbig. Mayor Herbig discusses his path into local politics, and what he loves about Kenmore. For more information on how to get involved with Kenmore's City Council, please visit https://www.kenmorewa.gov/government/city-council
    35:37
  • Episode 7 - The Farmers Market
    Nicole Suarez, the City of Kenmore Interim Events and Communications Specialist and Torrey Edwards, President of the Woodinville Farmer's Market discuss the new partnership between the two markets.  For more information about the City of Kenmore Farmers Market:https://www.facebook.com/KenmoreFarmersMarket/Fore more information about the City of Woodinville Farmers Market:https://www.facebook.com/WoodinvilleFarmersMarket/
    23:04
  • Episode 6 - Middle Housing
    Community Development Director, Debbie Bent, and Principal Planner, Todd Hall provide a thorough explanation of Middle Housing. What it is, why it's important and what middle housing means for the city of Kenmore. Middle Housing Open House - 05/22/2024 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM https://www.kenmorewa.gov/government/departments/community-development/planning-initiatives/middle-housing
    30:01
  • Episode 5 - Culverts
    Civil Engineer, Terri talks all about culverts. 
    18:42

