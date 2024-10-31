In this episode, Amber talks with City Traffic Engineer, Tobin Bennett-Gold and City Traffic Engineer Intern, Zeke Cohn, about the expansion of automated photo enforcement. For more information about the KAPE program please visit our KAPE Website
32:21
Episode 8 - Meet Your Mayor
In this episode, Amber sits down with the Mayor of Kenmore, Nigel Herbig. Mayor Herbig discusses his path into local politics, and what he loves about Kenmore. For more information on how to get involved with Kenmore's City Council, please visit https://www.kenmorewa.gov/government/city-council
35:37
Episode 7 - The Farmers Market
Nicole Suarez, the City of Kenmore Interim Events and Communications Specialist and Torrey Edwards, President of the Woodinville Farmer's Market discuss the new partnership between the two markets. For more information about the City of Kenmore Farmers Market:https://www.facebook.com/KenmoreFarmersMarket/Fore more information about the City of Woodinville Farmers Market:https://www.facebook.com/WoodinvilleFarmersMarket/
23:04
Episode 6 - Middle Housing
Community Development Director, Debbie Bent, and Principal Planner, Todd Hall provide a thorough explanation of Middle Housing. What it is, why it's important and what middle housing means for the city of Kenmore. Middle Housing Open House - 05/22/2024 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM https://www.kenmorewa.gov/government/departments/community-development/planning-initiatives/middle-housing