Legal Spirits 051: The Biden Administration’s Guidance on Prayer in Public Schools

In this episode, Marc and Mark offer some thoughts about the Biden Administration Department of Education's guidance issued earlier this month (the first since 2020) on prayer and religious expression in public schools. The new guidance largely avoids much discussion of the newest Supreme Court decision on the matter, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, and…