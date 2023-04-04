Legal Spirits 052: SCOTUS Decides Groff and 303 Creative
In our traditional end-of-term wrap up, Marc and Mark discuss the Supreme Court’s decisions in two cases: Groff v. DeJoy, the Title VII religious accommodations case, and 303 Creative v. Elenis, the website designer case. Were these simple cases masquerading as complicated ones? Do they suggest the Court is rethinking its views on free speech,…
The post Legal Spirits 052: SCOTUS Decides Groff and 303 Creative appeared first on LAW AND RELIGION FORUM.
7/6/2023
32:25
Legal Spirits 051: The Biden Administration’s Guidance on Prayer in Public Schools
In this episode, Marc and Mark offer some thoughts about the Biden Administration Department of Education’s guidance issued earlier this month (the first since 2020) on prayer and religious expression in public schools. The new guidance largely avoids much discussion of the newest Supreme Court decision on the matter, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, and…
The post Legal Spirits 051: The Biden Administration’s Guidance on Prayer in Public Schools appeared first on LAW AND RELIGION FORUM.
5/24/2023
29:30
Legal Spirits 050: Groff v. DeJoy and Religious Accommodation in the Workplace
In this episode, Marc and Mark discuss the background and recent oral argument before the Supreme Court in Groff v. DeJoy, a case about religious accommodation in the workplace under Title VII. The case involves a postal worker who observes Sunday sabbath and who was disciplined by the United States Postal Service after a dispute…
The post Legal Spirits 050: Groff v. DeJoy and Religious Accommodation in the Workplace appeared first on LAW AND RELIGION FORUM.
4/28/2023
29:55
Legal Spirits 049: A Canticle for Leibowitz & After Virtue
In this podcast, Marc and Mark discuss some of the common themes in two books that we recently read and reflected on with our students in the Center’s Reading Society: Walter M. Miller, Jr.’s A Canticle for Leibowitz and Alasdair MacIntyre’s After Virtue: A Study in Moral Theory. The themes include the nature and value…
The post Legal Spirits 049: A Canticle for Leibowitz & After Virtue appeared first on LAW AND RELIGION FORUM.
4/18/2023
28:10
Legal Spirits 048: The Rise of the Nones and American Law
Last month, the Center co-sponsored a panel, “The Rise of the Nones and American Law,” featuring Professors Steven Collis (University of Texas), Mark Movsesian (St. John’s) and Gregory Sisk (University of St. Thomas–Minnesota). The panel explored how the explosion in the numbers of the religiously unaffiliated in contemporary America might affect jurisprudence under the Religion…
The post Legal Spirits 048: The Rise of the Nones and American Law appeared first on LAW AND RELIGION FORUM.