Alexandre ANDORRA
Are you a researcher or data scientist / analyst / ninja? Do you want to learn Bayesian inference, stay up to date or simply want to understand what Bayesian inference is?
Are you a researcher or data scientist / analyst / ninja? Do you want to learn Bayesian inference, stay up to date or simply want to understand what Bayesian in... More

  • #82 Sequential Monte Carlo & Bayesian Computation Algorithms, with Nicolas Chopin
    Proudly sponsored by PyMC Labs, the Bayesian Consultancy. Book a call, or get in touch!

We talk a lot about different MCMC methods on this podcast, because they are the workhorses of the Bayesian models. But other methods exist to infer the posterior distributions of your models — like Sequential Monte Carlo (SMC) for instance. You've never heard of SMC? Well perfect, because Nicolas Chopin is gonna tell you all about it in this episode!

A lecturer at the French university of ENSAE since 2006, Nicolas is one of the world experts on SMC. Before that, he graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and… ENSAE, where he did his PhD from 1999 to 2003.

Outside of work, Nicolas enjoys spending time with his family, practicing aikido, and reading a lot of books.

Our theme music is « Good Bayesian », by Baba Brinkman (feat MC Lars and Mega Ran). Check out his awesome work at https://bababrinkman.com/ !
    5/5/2023
    1:06:35
  • #81 Neuroscience of Perception: Exploring the Brain, with Alan Stocker
    Proudly sponsored by PyMC Labs, the Bayesian Consultancy. Book a call, or get in touch!

Did you know that the way your brain perceives speed depends on your priors? And it's not the same at night? And it's not the same for everybody?

This is another of these episodes I love where we dive into neuroscience, how the brain works, and how it relates to Bayesian stats. It's actually a follow-up to episode 77, where Pascal Wallisch told us how the famous black and blue dress tells a lot about our priors about how we perceive the world. So I strongly recommend listening to episode 77 first, and then come back here, to have your mind blown away again, this time by Alan Stocker.

Alan was born and raised in Switzerland. After a PhD in physics at ETH Zurich, he somehow found himself doing neuroscience, during a postdoc at NYU. And then he never stopped — still leading the Computational Perception and Cognition Laboratory of the University of Pennsylvania.

But Alan is also a man of music (playing the piano when he can), a man of coffee (he'll never refuse an olympia cremina or a kafatek) and a man of the outdoors (he loves trashing through deep powder with his snowboard).

Our theme music is « Good Bayesian », by Baba Brinkman (feat MC Lars and Mega Ran). Check out his awesome work at https://bababrinkman.com/ !
    4/24/2023
    1:14:55
  • #80 Bayesian Additive Regression Trees (BARTs), with Sameer Deshpande
    Proudly sponsored by PyMC Labs, the Bayesian Consultancy. Book a call, or get in touch!

I'm sure you know at least one Bart. Maybe you've even used one — but you're not proud of it, because you didn't know what you were doing. Thankfully, in this episode, we'll go to the roots of regression trees — oh yeah, that's what BART stands for. What were you thinking about?

Our tree expert will be no one else than Sameer Deshpande. Sameer is an assistant professor of Statistics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Prior to that, he completed a postdoc at MIT and earned his Ph.D. in Statistics from UPenn.

On the methodological front, he is interested in Bayesian hierarchical modeling, regression trees, model selection, and causal inference. Much of his applied work is motivated by an interest in understanding the long-term health consequences of playing American-style tackle football. He also enjoys modeling sports data and was a finalist in the 2019 NFL Big Data Bowl.

Outside of Statistics, he enjoys cooking, making cocktails, and photography — sometimes doing all of those at the same time…

Our theme music is « Good Bayesian », by Baba Brinkman (feat MC Lars and Mega Ran). Check out his awesome work at https://bababrinkman.com/ !
    4/11/2023
    1:09:05
  • #79 Decision-Making & Cost Effectiveness Analysis for Health Economics, with Gianluca Baio
    Proudly sponsored by PyMC Labs, the Bayesian Consultancy. Book a call, or get in touch!

Decision-making and cost effectiveness analyses rarely get as important as in the health systems — where matters of life and death are not a metaphor. Bayesian statistical modeling is extremely helpful in this field, with its ability to quantify uncertainty, include domain knowledge, and incorporate causal reasoning.

Specialized in all these topics, Gianluca Baio was the person to talk to for this episode. He'll tell us about this kind of models, and how to understand them.

Gianluca is currently the head of the department of Statistical Science at University College London. He studied Statistics and Economics at the University of Florence (Italy), and completed a PhD in Applied Statistics, again at the beautiful University of Florence.

He's also a very skilled pizzaiolo — so now I have two reasons to come back to visit Tuscany…

Our theme music is « Good Bayesian », by Baba Brinkman (feat MC Lars and Mega Ran). Check out his awesome work at https://bababrinkman.com/ !
    3/17/2023
    1:07:48
  • #78 Exploring MCMC Sampler Algorithms, with Matt D. Hoffman
    Proudly sponsored by PyMC Labs, the Bayesian Consultancy. Book a call, or get in touch!

Matt Hoffman has already worked on many topics in his life – music information retrieval, speech enhancement, user behavior modeling, social network analysis, astronomy, you name it.

Obviously, picking questions for him was hard, so we ended up talking more or less freely — which is one of my favorite types of episodes, to be honest.

You'll hear about the circumstances Matt would advise picking up Bayesian stats, generalized HMC, blocked samplers, why do the samplers he works on have food-based names, etc.

In case you don't know him, Matt is a research scientist at Google. Before that, he did a postdoc in the Columbia Stats department, working with Andrew Gelman, and a Ph.D at Princeton, working with David Blei and Perry Cook.

Matt is probably best known for his work in approximate Bayesian inference algorithms, such as stochastic variational inference and the no-U-turn sampler, but he's also worked on a wide range of applications, and contributed to software such as Stan and TensorFlow Probability.

Our theme music is « Good Bayesian », by Baba Brinkman (feat MC Lars and Mega Ran). Check out his awesome work at https://bababrinkman.com/ !
    3/1/2023
    1:02:41

About Learning Bayesian Statistics

Are you a researcher or data scientist / analyst / ninja? Do you want to learn Bayesian inference, stay up to date or simply want to understand what Bayesian inference is? Then this podcast is for you! You'll hear from researchers and practitioners of all fields about how they use Bayesian statistics, and how in turn YOU can apply these methods in your modeling workflow. When I started learning Bayesian methods, I really wished there were a podcast out there that could introduce me to the methods, the projects and the people who make all that possible. So I created "Learning Bayesian Statistics", where you'll get to hear how Bayesian statistics are used to detect black matter in outer space, forecast elections or understand how diseases spread and can ultimately be stopped. But this show is not only about successes -- it's also about failures, because that's how we learn best. So you'll often hear the guests talking about what *didn't* work in their projects, why, and how they overcame these challenges. Because, in the end, we're all lifelong learners! My name is Alex Andorra by the way, and I live in Paris. By day, I'm a data scientist and modeler at the PyMC Labs consultancy. By night, I don't (yet) fight crime, but I'm an open-source enthusiast and core contributor to the python packages PyMC and ArviZ. I also love election forecasting and, most importantly, Nutella. But I don't like talking about it – I prefer eating it. So, whether you want to learn Bayesian statistics or hear about the latest libraries, books and applications, this podcast is for you -- just subscribe!
