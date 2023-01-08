Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Timothy Moser
Learn Spanish, step by step! LearnCraft Spanish is a proven system that will teach you how to learn Spanish fluently, from the ground up. Starting with a founda...
Education
  • 100: No more Spanglish!
    Let’s practice our Spanish, including our new verbs Ver and Venir and our new nouns. All of today’s sentence examples will be entirely in Spanish, as will all of our Spanish practice on the rest of this podcast!  
    8/4/2023
    18:05
  • 99: Agua, dinero, auto
    Let’s learn some fun Spanish nouns, including words for “water”, “money”, “car”, and “light”. We’ll also get lots of good spoken practice with these new words.
    8/3/2023
    31:52
  • 98: Indefinite Adjectives
    Alguno, ninguno, suficiente, demasiado… let’s learn and practice Spanish indefinite adjectives so that we can say things like “some”, “none”, “enough”, “too much”, and “each”.
    8/2/2023
    38:14
  • 97: Venir
    The Spanish verb Venir means “to come”. Let’s learn Venir and all of its essential conjugations, so we can say things like “come here”, “they came yesterday”, and “she wants to come to my party”.  
    8/1/2023
    26:06
  • 96: Ver
    How do you talk about “seeing” things in Spanish? Let’s learn the verb Ver and all of its essential conjugations, so we can say things like “I see”, “they saw”, and “let’s see”.  
    7/31/2023
    31:20

About LearnCraft Spanish

Learn Spanish, step by step! LearnCraft Spanish is a proven system that will teach you how to learn Spanish fluently, from the ground up. Starting with a foundation of core Spanish grammar and the most common Spanish vocabulary, Timothy will guide you through the essential steps to speaking and understanding fluent Spanish like a native speaker. If you're a serious Spanish learner and you want to make deep, personal connections with the native Spanish speakers in your life, the LearnCraft Spanish podcast is for you. Join us on a rigorous, fulfilling journey to Spanish fluency.
