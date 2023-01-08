How do you talk about “seeing” things in Spanish? Let’s learn the verb Ver and all of its essential conjugations, so we can say things like “I see”, “they saw”, and “let’s see”.

The Spanish verb Venir means “to come”. Let’s learn Venir and all of its essential conjugations, so we can say things like “come here”, “they came yesterday”, and “she wants to come to my party”.

Let’s practice our Spanish, including our new verbs Ver and Venir and our new nouns. All of today’s sentence examples will be entirely in Spanish, as will all of our Spanish practice on the rest of this podcast!

About LearnCraft Spanish

