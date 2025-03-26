EP 041 Tracing Local Welsh Roots in Delta

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill sits down with Danielle Wells and Karen Roberts Conley to discuss the origins and history of the Rehoboth Welsh Chapel, located in Delta, Pennsylvania. They discuss the significance of “Gymanfa Ganu,” which is a festival of the Welsh church where the congregation sings sacred hymns. The annual event brings worshippers with Welsh ancestry from all across the country to the Rehoboth Welsh Chapel. The church is celebrating its 170th anniversary and today continues to hold bilingual (Welsh and English) worship services.