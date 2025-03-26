Powered by RND
Kristin's Corner

Podcast Kristin's Corner
Senator Kristin
Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill represents the 28th District in the Senate of Pennsylvania.
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • EP 045 Building a Stronger York County
    Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sits down with her friend, colleague, and new Senate Chamber neighbor, Sen. Dawn Keefer (R-York/Cumberland), as she steps into her new role representing the 31st District. They discuss their shared priorities for York County, including economic growth, small business support, government accountability and fiscal responsibility. Tune in to hear how they plan to collaborate to best serve their constituents and ensure York County continues to thrive.
    --------  
    21:11
  • EP 044 From Farm to Future
    York County proudly ranks second in Pennsylvania for the number of farms, and agriculture is the county’s top industry. In this special episode recorded at the 109th Pennsylvania Farm Show, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sits down with Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding to discuss the latest trends in farming, the growing opportunities in agritourism, and the challenges posed by energy projects. They also explore educational initiatives like those at York College.
    --------  
    11:12
  • EP 043 The SPEED Era: Pennsylvania’s Business Revolution Begins
    In this episode, I sit down with Luke Bernstein, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, about how the SPEED program is redefining Pennsylvania’s business landscape. Just like every great era has its transformation, this one’s all about streamlining permits, boosting job growth, and paving the way for Pennsylvania’s economic comeback. Get ready—PA’s business scene is entering its new era!
    --------  
    33:42
  • EP 042 Uncovering Camp Security - Unearthing York County's Hidden Past
    Join Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill as she explores the history of Camp Security, a Revolutionary War prison camp in Springettsbury Township. Guests Carol Tanzola and John Crawmer from Friends of Camp Security discuss ongoing archaeological efforts and the site's rich history. Learn about the lives of English and German troops held there and how the community is working to preserve this historic site. Discover how you can get involved in uncovering this fascinating chapter of American history.
    --------  
    33:09
  • EP 041 Tracing Local Welsh Roots in Delta
    Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill sits down with Danielle Wells and Karen Roberts Conley to discuss the origins and history of the Rehoboth Welsh Chapel, located in Delta, Pennsylvania. They discuss the significance of “Gymanfa Ganu,” which is a festival of the Welsh church where the congregation sings sacred hymns. The annual event brings worshippers with Welsh ancestry from all across the country to the Rehoboth Welsh Chapel. The church is celebrating its 170th anniversary and today continues to hold bilingual (Welsh and English) worship services.
    --------  
    14:13

About Kristin's Corner

