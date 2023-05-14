Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kindavangelical with Pete Briscoe

Pete Briscoe
Kindavangelical is a podcast for folks who have spent time in the evangelical culture but it isn't working for them anymore. Here we discuss the awkward transit... More
  • The House [Premiere Episode]
    In my first episode of Kindavangelical I’m going to paint a picture for you, not with acrylics, but with a handful of words. My picture is a metaphor and when you hear it you will instantly know if Kindavangelical is for you, or not. Then I’m going to talk with Jared Byas. Jared served as a local pastor and adjunct professor for almost ten years before launching The Bible for Normal People Podcast with Dr. Peter Enns, an organization committed to bringing the best in biblical scholarship to everyday people.
    5/9/2023
    1:30:59

About Kindavangelical with Pete Briscoe

Kindavangelical is a podcast for folks who have spent time in the evangelical culture but it isn't working for them anymore. Here we discuss the awkward transition between evangelicalism and… well something else, something different.

If you’re disgruntled with your religious upbringing but still love Jesus, or your kids have left the church and you don’t understand why, this podcast is for you.

I think there are better ideas out there, fresh thinkers, and beautiful ways of living the Christian life, so let’s talk about them, let’s discover them together.
